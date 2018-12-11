Connexion
JACQUET METAL SERVICE (JCQ)

JACQUET METAL SERVICE (JCQ)
Jacquet Metal Service : Déclaration mensuelle au 31 octobre 2018

11/12/2018 | 09:55

JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA

Déclaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Date

Nombre d'actions composant le capital

Nombre de droits de vote exerçables en Assemblée générale

31 octobre 2018

24 028 438

33 780 423

Le nombre total des droits de vote attachés à ces 24 028 438 actions s'élève à 33 780 423 droits de vote (dénommés « droits de vote théoriques »), s'il est tenu compte des 370 636

droits de vote correspondant aux 370 636 actions détenues par JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA privées de droits de vote en vertu des articles L.225-111 et L.225-210 du Code de commerce.

Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General

Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des

Marchés Financiers)

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meeting

31 October 2018

24 028 438

33 780 423

A total number of 33 780 423 voting rights were attached to the 24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 370 636 voting rights attached to the 370 636 shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

La Sté Jacquet Metal Service SA a publié ce contenu, le 11 décembre 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le11 décembre 2018 08:54:01 UTC.

Données financières (€)
CA 2018 1 861 M
EBIT 2018 101 M
Résultat net 2018 62,9 M
Dette 2018 182 M
Rendement 2018 6,87%
PER 2018 5,19
PER 2019 4,99
VE / CA 2018 0,27x
VE / CA 2019 0,25x
Capitalisation 329 M
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 27,5 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 101%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Éric Michel Jacquet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Philippe Chief Financial Officer
Jean Jacquet Vice Chairman
Henri-Jacques Nougein Independent Non-Executive Director
Jacques Leconte Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
JACQUET METAL SERVICE-50.25%373
VALE25.24%67 712
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-20.14%22 279
ARCELORMITTAL-31.51%21 588
POSCO--.--%19 157
NUCOR-10.38%17 888
