Johnson & Johnson : shares still falling after talc scandal

17/12/2018 | 16:33

Johnson & Johnson shares extend their losses on Monday, as investors did not seem to be reassured by the US healthcare giant's stance after a scandal linked to talk hit the shares on Friday.



J&J shares are currently down 3.3%, while New York's broader Dow Jones index is down 1.1%.



The stock had slid over 10%, wiping out roughly 45 billion dollars in market-cap on Friday following news that the company was aware its baby powder contained traces of asbestos.



In a statement, the company said the Reuters article was 'one-sided, false, and inflammatory.'



'Johnson & Johnson's baby powder is safe and asbestos-free,' the group commented. 'Studies of more than 100,000 men and women show that talc does not cause cancer or asbestos-related disease,' it added.



J&J said that thousands of independent tests by regulators and the world's leading labs have showed that its baby powder has never contained asbestos.



