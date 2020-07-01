|
JUNGHEINRICH AG : Baader Bank maintient son opinion vendeuse
01/07/2020 | 22:40
L'analyste Peter Rothenaicher de Baader Bank reste à la vente sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours est réajusté à la hausse à 17.50 EUR contre 15.00 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLS
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLS
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
3 411 M
3 837 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
49,3 M
55,5 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
24,5 M
27,6 M
-
|PER 2020
|41,6x
|Rendement 2020
|1,02%
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 050 M
2 309 M
-
|VE / CA 2019
|
|VE / CA 2020
|0,61x
|Nbr Employés
|18 381
|Flottant
|46,6%
|
|Graphique JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLS
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|14
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
19,45 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
20,10 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
34,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-3,23%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-30,3%