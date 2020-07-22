|
JUNGHEINRICH AG : DZ Bank réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
22/07/2020 | 12:20
Dans sa dernière note de recherche, l'analyste Alexander Hauenstein confirme sa recommandation positive. Le broker DZ Bank était déjà précédemment à l'achat.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLS
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLS
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
3 454 M
3 976 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
62,3 M
71,7 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
39,6 M
45,6 M
-
|PER 2020
|39,4x
|Rendement 2020
|1,01%
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 307 M
2 652 M
-
|VE / CA 2019
|
|VE / CA 2020
|0,68x
|Nbr Employés
|18 381
|Flottant
|46,6%
|
|Graphique JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLS
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|14
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
19,88 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
22,62 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
19,4%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-12,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-33,7%