Kaufman & Broad

KAUFMAN & BROAD

(KOF)
  Rapport
Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

31/03/2020 | 19:35

Kaufman & Broad SA
Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

31-Mars-2020 / 19:33 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

Press Release

PARIS, 31 of March 2020

 

 

 

Availability of

the 2019 universal Registration Document

 

 

Kaufman & Broad filed its 2019 Universal Registration Doument

 

Kaufman & Broad, a French national real estate developer, filled its 2019 Universal Registration Document, with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 31, 2020.

 

The Universal Registration Document is available free of charge and upon request at the office of Kaufman & Broad SA (127 Avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France) and on the websites of the Company (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org). The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

 

  • The annual financial report;
  • The Board of Directors management report of the Company;
  • The Board of Directors report on the Company's Corporate Governence;
  • The resolutions to be submitted to the approval of the Annual General Meeting to be held

on May, 5, 2020 ;

  • The fees of the statutory auditors.

 

Next regular publication date:

 

  • May, 5, 2020: Annual General Meeting.

 

 

This release is available on the website www.kaufmanbroad.fr

 

Contacts

Chief Financial Officer

Bruno Coche

01 41 43 44 73

infos-invest@ketb.com

 

 

Press Relations

Media relations: Hopscotch Capital: Violaine Danet    
01 58 65 00 77 / k&b@hopscotchcapital.fr

Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti

+33(0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

 

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French builder-developers due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

 

The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.19 0228 on March 29, 2019. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks might have a material adverse impact on the Kaufman & Broad group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares.

This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country.

Titre du document : AVAILABILITY OF THE 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
1012273  31-Mars-2020 CET/CEST

© EQS 2020
Données financières (EUR)
CA 2019 1 483 M
EBIT 2019 132 M
Résultat net 2019 73,2 M
Trésorerie 2019 39,7 M
Rendement 2019 9,26%
PER 2019 7,93x
PER 2020 11,3x
VE / CA2019 0,37x
VE / CA2020 0,43x
Capitalisation 582 M
Graphique KAUFMAN & BROAD
Durée : Période :
Kaufman & Broad : Graphique analyse technique Kaufman & Broad | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique KAUFMAN & BROAD
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 33,57  €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 27,00  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 63,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -11,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Nordine Hachemi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Coche Chief Financial Officer
Sophie Lombard Director
Frédéric P. Stévenin Director
Sylvie Charles Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
KAUFMAN & BROAD-27.03%642
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.1.82%16 704
D.R. HORTON, INC.-30.16%13 497
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.3.12%12 134
LENNAR CORPORATION-27.84%12 132
NVR, INC.-28.73%10 010
