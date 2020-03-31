Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Press Release

PARIS, 31 of March 2020

Availability of

the 2019 universal Registration Document

Kaufman & Broad filed its 2019 Universal Registration Doument

Kaufman & Broad, a French national real estate developer, filled its 2019 Universal Registration Document, with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 31, 2020.

The Universal Registration Document is available free of charge and upon request at the office of Kaufman & Broad SA (127 Avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France) and on the websites of the Company (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org). The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

The annual financial report;

The Board of Directors management report of the Company;

The Board of Directors report on the Company's Corporate Governence ;

The resolutions to be submitted to the approval of the An nual General Meeting to be held

on May, 5, 2020 ;

The fees of the statutory auditors.

Next regular publication date:

May, 5 , 20 20 : Annual General Meeting .

Contacts

Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche 01 41 43 44 73 infos-invest@ketb.com Press Relations Media relations: Hopscotch Capital: Violaine Danet

01 58 65 00 77 / k&b@hopscotchcapital.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti +33(0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French builder-developers due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.19 0228 on March 29, 2019. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks might have a material adverse impact on the Kaufman & Broad group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares.

This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country.