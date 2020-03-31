Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Press Release
PARIS, 31 of March 2020
Availability of
the 2019 universal Registration Document
Kaufman & Broad filed its 2019 Universal Registration Doument
Kaufman & Broad, a French national real estate developer, filled its 2019 Universal Registration Document, with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 31, 2020.
The Universal Registration Document is available free of charge and upon request at the office of Kaufman & Broad SA (127 Avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France) and on the websites of the Company (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org). The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:
- The annual financial report;
- The Board of Directors management report of the Company;
- The Board of Directors report on the Company's Corporate Governence;
- The resolutions to be submitted to the approval of the Annual General Meeting to be held
on May, 5, 2020 ;
- The fees of the statutory auditors.
Next regular publication date:
- May, 5, 2020: Annual General Meeting.
This release is available on the website www.kaufmanbroad.fr
About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French builder-developers due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.
The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.19 0228 on March 29, 2019. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks might have a material adverse impact on the Kaufman & Broad group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares.
