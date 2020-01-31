Connexion
KEREN CORPORATE C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 24/02
186.99 EUR   -0.54%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par KEREN FINANCE
L'OPCVM a pour objectif de gestion la recherche d'une performance supérieure l'indice Bloomberg Barclays EuroAgg Treasury 3-5 ans sur la durée de placement recommandée.
Performances du fonds : Keren Corporate C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 24-02-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +0.05% -0.65% +1.6% +2.07% +0.16% +3.21% +86.99%
Catégorie 0.9% 0.49% 1.48% 1.44% 5.3% 5.44% -
Indice 2.22% 1.16% 1.86% 0.67% 6.43% 7.15% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Keren Corporate C0.05%3.21%150M EUR1.2%
Keren Corporate I0.16%5.40%39M EUR0.5%
Keren Corporate D0.05%3.21%1M EUR1.2%
Keren Corporate ND0.12%0.00%NC28M EUR0.8%
Keren Corporate N0.11%0.00%NC4M EUR0.8%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations EUR Flexibles
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
1842 Vermögen flexibel1.14%2.80%NC0 M EUR
3BG Bond-Opportunities T1.28%11.57%NC0 M EUR
3F Euro Bonds C-0.52%2.42%NC2 M EUR
3F Euro Bonds I-0.50%0.00%NC4 M EUR
AB European Income A Inc0.85%9.46%NC20 M EUR
AB European Income A2 Acc1.14%9.51%NC101 M EUR
AB European Income AA EUR Inc1.15%9.47%NC0 M EUR
AB European Income AK EUR Inc1.15%9.50%NC0 M EUR
AB European Income AR EUR Inc1.15%9.41%NC0 M EUR
AB European Income AT Inc1.14%9.44%NC194 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Keren Finance
Date de création 30-12-2008

Gérant Depuis
Raphaël Elmaleh 01-01-2009
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 30-12-2008
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Obligations en Euro
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations EUR Flexibles
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark BBgBarc Euro Agg Treasury 3-5 Yr TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 150 M EUR au 31-01-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Crédit Industriel et Commercial
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 31-01-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 4.52%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.39
Performance moyenne 3 ans 3.21%
