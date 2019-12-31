|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par KEREN FINANCE
L'OPCVM a pour objectif de gestion la recherche d'une performance nette de frais de gestion supérieure à l'indicateur composite 50% Bloomberg Barclays EuroAgg Treasury 3-5 ans + 35% CAC 40 DR + 15% EONIA capitalisé, sur la durée de placement recommandée.
|
|Performances du fonds : Keren Patrimoine C
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 23-01-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+1%
|+0.76%
|+4.56%
|+4.63%
|+8.79%
|+6.85%
| -
|Catégorie
|
0.79%
|
0.75%
|
1.35%
|
1.47%
|
5.78%
|
4.67%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|04-01-2002
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Prudente
|
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
|
Benchmark
|-Euronext Paris CAC 40 NR EUR 35%
-EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 15%
-BBgBarc Euro Agg Treasury 3-5 Yr TR EUR 50%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|557 M EUR au 31-12-2019
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Crédit Industriel et Commercial
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|5.87%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.45
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|6.85%