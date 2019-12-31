Stratégie du fonds géré par KEREN FINANCE L'OPCVM a pour objectif de gestion la recherche d'une performance nette de frais de gestion supérieure à l'indicateur composite 50% Bloomberg Barclays EuroAgg Treasury 3-5 ans + 35% CAC 40 DR + 15% EONIA capitalisé, sur la durée de placement recommandée.

Performances du fonds : Keren Patrimoine C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 23-01-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +1% +0.76% +4.56% +4.63% +8.79% +6.85% - Catégorie 0.79% 0.75% 1.35% 1.47% 5.78% 4.67% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Keren Patrimoine I 1.05% 9.19% 15M EUR 0.75% Keren Patrimoine N 1.04% 0.00% NC 6M EUR 1% Keren Patrimoine C 1.00% 6.85% 557M EUR 1.5%

