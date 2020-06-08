Kering : Webcast - Assemblée générale 2020

Pour suivre l'Assemblée Générale Mixte 2020 de Kering le 16 juin 2020 à 15h00,
vous avez deux options.
To follow Kering's 2020 Combined General Meeting (in French only) on June 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. CEST,
you have two options.
Webcast
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y446bact
OU/OR
Téléphone / Conference call
Code de confirmation / Confirmation Code: 1586885
Standard international: +44 (0) 2071 928338
France, Paris (Local): +33 (0)1 70 70 07 81
United Kingdom (Local): +44 (0) 8444 819752
United States, Brooklyn (Local): +1 646 741 3167
La Sté Kering SA a publié ce contenu, le 08 juin 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le08 juin 2020 15:57:05 UTC.