Kering    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 08/06 17:35:25
521.3 EUR   -2.76%
17:58KERING : Webcast - Assemblée générale 2020
PU
05/06LVMH, TIFFANY, FERRAGAMO, le luxe en effervescence
AO
04/06LVMH n'achètera pas d'actions TIFFANY sur le marché
AO
Kering : Webcast - Assemblée générale 2020

08/06/2020 | 17:58

Pour suivre l'Assemblée Générale Mixte 2020 de Kering le 16 juin 2020 à 15h00,

vous avez deux options.

To follow Kering's 2020 Combined General Meeting (in French only) on June 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. CEST,

you have two options.

Webcast

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y446bact

OU/OR

Téléphone / Conference call

Code de confirmation / Confirmation Code: 1586885

Standard international: +44 (0) 2071 928338

France, Paris (Local): +33 (0)1 70 70 07 81

United Kingdom (Local): +44 (0) 8444 819752

United States, Brooklyn (Local): +1 646 741 3167

La Sté Kering SA a publié ce contenu, le 08 juin 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le08 juin 2020 15:57:05 UTC.

Données financières
CA 2020 13 865 M 15 670 M -
Résultat net 2020 2 269 M 2 564 M -
Dette nette 2020 2 287 M 2 584 M -
PER 2020 29,3x
Rendement 2020 1,54%
Capitalisation 67 022 M 75 851 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 5,00x
Nbr Employés 38 068
Flottant 58,9%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 26
Objectif de cours Moyen 533,71 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 536,10 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 30,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -0,45%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -25,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Group Chief Financial Officer
Baudouin Prot Director
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Director & Group Managing Director
Yseulys Costes Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
KERING-8.39%75 851
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-14.47%94 818
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-1.63%59 486
ROSS STORES, INC.-11.97%36 420
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-11.67%30 408
ZALANDO SE41.97%18 143
