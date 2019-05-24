Lalique : Compte rendu de l'assemblée générale ordinaire de Lalique Group

EQS Group-News: Lalique Group SA / Mot-clé(s) : Assemblée générale

Zurich, le 24 mai 2019 - Lors de l'assemblée générale tenue aujourd'hui, les actionnaires de Lalique Group (SIX : LLQ) ont ratifié l'ensemble des propositions du conseil d'administration.



Lors de l'assemblée générale ordinaire du 24 mai 2019 à Zurich, les actionnaires de Lalique Group SA ont approuvé le rapport annuel, les comptes annuels et les comptes consolidés de l'exercice 2018. Le dividende proposé par le conseil d'administration, d'un montant de CHF 0,50 par action comme pour l'exercice précédent, a également été approuvé par l'assemblée générale. Le dividende sera prélevé de la réserve des apports de capital, sans déduction de l'impôt anticipé, et sera versé aux actionnaires le 31 mai 2019 (date ex-dividende : 28 mai 2019).

Tous les membres actuels du conseil d'administration - Silvio Denz (président), Roland Weber, Roger von der Weid, Claudio Denz, Jan Kollros et Marcel Roesti -ont été reconduits dans leurs fonctions pour un nouveau mandat d'un an. Silvio Denz et Roland Weber ont été confirmés en tant que membres du comité de rémunération.

Les actionnaires ont également approuvé la proposition de l'introduction d'un capital autorisé d'un montant nominal maximal de CHF 240 000. Par conséquent, le conseil d'administration est en droit de procéder à tout moment, et ce jusqu'au 24 mai 2021, à une augmentation de capital par l'émission de jusqu'à 1 200 000 actions nominatives d'une valeur nominale unitaire de CHF 0,20, à libérer intégralement.

Augmentation de capital prévue avec maintien des droits préférentiels de souscription des actionnaires

Comme déjà annoncé, Lalique Group prévoit de réaliser courant 2019 une augmentation de capital sous forme d'une émission de droits de souscription, afin de refinancer partiellement le prêt actionnaire octroyé par Silvio Denz dans le cadre de la récente acquisition de la participation de 50% dans The Glenturret et de financer d'autres investissements et projets de croissance. Les actionnaires existants conserveront leurs droits de souscription. Dans le cadre de cette opération, Silvio Denz prévoit de renoncer à l'exercice de ses droits de souscription dans le but d'augmenter le flottant du titre. Le calendrier et les conditions de l'émission de droits de souscription prévue ne sont pas encore définis ; c'est la Zürcher Kantonalbank qui jouera le rôle de banque principale.



Lalique Group

Lalique Group est un acteur de niche dans la création, le développement, la commercialisation et la distribution mondiale de produits de luxe. Ses domaines d'activité s'étendent aux parfums, aux cosmétiques, à la cristallerie, aux bijoux, au mobilier exclusif et aux accessoires d'intérieur, ainsi qu'à l'art, à la gastronomie, à l'hôtellerie et au whisky. Fondée en 2000, l'entreprise, dont le siège est situé à Zurich, emploie environ 720 collaborateurs. La Maison Lalique, qui a donné son nom au Groupe, fut créée en 1888 à Paris par René Lalique, artiste, maître verrier et créateur de bijoux. Les actions nominatives du Groupe (LLQ) sont cotées sur SIX.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez consulter le site www.lalique-group.com.



