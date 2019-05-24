Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Lalique Group SA    LLQ   CH0033813293

LALIQUE GROUP SA

(LLQ)
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Lalique : Compte rendu de l'assemblée générale ordinaire de Lalique Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
24/05/2019 | 17:55

EQS Group-News: Lalique Group SA / Mot-clé(s) : Assemblée générale
Compte rendu de l'assemblée générale ordinaire de Lalique Group

24.05.2019 / 17:48

This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries.

COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE

Compte rendu de l'assemblée générale ordinaire de Lalique Group

Zurich, le 24 mai 2019 - Lors de l'assemblée générale tenue aujourd'hui, les actionnaires de Lalique Group (SIX : LLQ) ont ratifié l'ensemble des propositions du conseil d'administration.

Lors de l'assemblée générale ordinaire du 24 mai 2019 à Zurich, les actionnaires de Lalique Group SA ont approuvé le rapport annuel, les comptes annuels et les comptes consolidés de l'exercice 2018. Le dividende proposé par le conseil d'administration, d'un montant de CHF 0,50 par action comme pour l'exercice précédent, a également été approuvé par l'assemblée générale. Le dividende sera prélevé de la réserve des apports de capital, sans déduction de l'impôt anticipé, et sera versé aux actionnaires le 31 mai 2019 (date ex-dividende : 28 mai 2019).

Tous les membres actuels du conseil d'administration - Silvio Denz (président), Roland Weber, Roger von der Weid, Claudio Denz, Jan Kollros et Marcel Roesti -ont été reconduits dans leurs fonctions pour un nouveau mandat d'un an. Silvio Denz et Roland Weber ont été confirmés en tant que membres du comité de rémunération.

Les actionnaires ont également approuvé la proposition de l'introduction d'un capital autorisé d'un montant nominal maximal de CHF 240 000. Par conséquent, le conseil d'administration est en droit de procéder à tout moment, et ce jusqu'au 24 mai 2021, à une augmentation de capital par l'émission de jusqu'à 1 200 000 actions nominatives d'une valeur nominale unitaire de CHF 0,20, à libérer intégralement.

Augmentation de capital prévue avec maintien des droits préférentiels de souscription des actionnaires
Comme déjà annoncé, Lalique Group prévoit de réaliser courant 2019 une augmentation de capital sous forme d'une émission de droits de souscription, afin de refinancer partiellement le prêt actionnaire octroyé par Silvio Denz dans le cadre de la récente acquisition de la participation de 50% dans The Glenturret et de financer d'autres investissements et projets de croissance. Les actionnaires existants conserveront leurs droits de souscription. Dans le cadre de cette opération, Silvio Denz prévoit de renoncer à l'exercice de ses droits de souscription dans le but d'augmenter le flottant du titre. Le calendrier et les conditions de l'émission de droits de souscription prévue ne sont pas encore définis ; c'est la Zürcher Kantonalbank qui jouera le rôle de banque principale.


Contact médias
Lalique Group SA
Esther Fuchs
Senior Communication et PR Manager
Grubenstrasse 18
CH-8045 Zurich

Téléphone : +41 43 499 45 58
E-mail : esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com

 

Lalique Group
Lalique Group est un acteur de niche dans la création, le développement, la commercialisation et la distribution mondiale de produits de luxe. Ses domaines d'activité s'étendent aux parfums, aux cosmétiques, à la cristallerie, aux bijoux, au mobilier exclusif et aux accessoires d'intérieur, ainsi qu'à l'art, à la gastronomie, à l'hôtellerie et au whisky. Fondée en 2000, l'entreprise, dont le siège est situé à Zurich, emploie environ 720 collaborateurs. La Maison Lalique, qui a donné son nom au Groupe, fut créée en 1888 à Paris par René Lalique, artiste, maître verrier et créateur de bijoux. Les actions nominatives du Groupe (LLQ) sont cotées sur SIX.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez consulter le site www.lalique-group.com.


Important Information

This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates or may be deemed to relate is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union (the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA (if any) will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. Lalique Group SA has not registered, and does not intend to register, any of its shares in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of Lalique Group SA and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar notice within the meaning of article 652a, article 752 and/or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Any offering and/or listing of securities will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus which is to be published. An investment decision regarding any publicly offered securities of Lalique Group SA should only be made on the basis of a securities prospectus. If the rights issue proceeds with a resolution to increase the capital on or promptly after the next ordinary shareholders meeting, the securities prospectus is expected to be published after the meeting and will be available free of charge at Lalique Group.

This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in which is unlawful to do so.


Fin du communiqué aux médias
Langue : Français
Entreprise : Lalique Group SA
Grubenstrasse 18
8045 Zürich
Schweiz
Téléphone : 043 499 45 00
Fax : 043 499 45 03
E-mail : info@lalique-group.com
Site internet : www.lalique-group.com
ISIN : CH0033813293
Numéro valeur : A0M1KL
Bourses : SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID : 815773

 
Fin du message EQS Group News-Service

815773  24.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=815773&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur LALIQUE GROUP SA
17:55LALIQUE : Compte rendu de l'assemblée générale ordinaire de Lalique Group
EQ
15/05Principales informations avant-Bourse
AW
02/05LALIQUE : publie l'ordre du jour de son assemblée générale ordinaire
EQ
17/04Lalique a crû en 2018, les investissements ont pesé sur le bénéfice
AW
17/04LALIQUE : présente ses résultats 2018
EQ
29/03Lalique et Hansjörg Wyss rachètent la distillerie The Glenturret
AW
2018Lalique veut acquérir de petites marques de parfums
AW
2018Lalique affiche une rentabilité semestrielle en baisse
AW
2018Lalique remporte un litige en France, dédommagement de 2,4 millions
AW
Plus d'actualités
Données financières (CHF)
CA 2019 139 M
EBIT 2019 7,00 M
Résultat net 2019 -
Dette 2019 40,0 M
Rendement 2019 0,93%
PER 2019 47,17
PER 2020 40,98
VE / CA 2019 2,43x
VE / CA 2020 2,34x
Capitalisation 297 M
Graphique LALIQUE GROUP SA
Durée : Période :
Lalique Group SA : Graphique analyse technique Lalique Group SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique LALIQUE GROUP SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 44,0  CHF
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -12%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Roger von der Weid Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Silvio W. Denz Chairman
David Rios Chief Operating Officer
Alexis Rubinstein Chief Financial Officer
Roland G. Weber Vice Chairman
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LALIQUE GROUP SA2.04%296
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE29.36%188 681
VF CORPORATION17.87%33 266
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.39.96%22 172
UNDER ARMOUR32.77%9 984
MONCLER19.39%9 964
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data
Audience certifiée par