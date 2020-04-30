Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  LCL Sélect Flex C       FR0013300514

LCL SÉLECT FLEX C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 14/05
86.29 EUR   -0.47%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion du fonds est de participer à la hausse potentielle des marchés de l'ensemble des classes d'actifs et marchés internationaux afin d'obtenir une appréciation du capital au moyen d'une gestion active sur la durée de placement recommandée de 2 ans.
Performances du fonds : LCL Sélect Flex C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 14-05-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -10.09% -0.27% -11.03% -8.92% -6.56% - -13.71%
Catégorie -9.15% 1% -11.56% -7.59% -3.48% -4.37% -
Plus
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Flexible - International
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
(LF) FoF ESG Focus Private Banking-8.19%-1.54%NC0 M EUR
1 Kessler Global FI11.99%-8.63%NC0 M EUR
1A Global Value-7.33%1.96%NC0 M EUR
21 Gestion Active-8.87%-7.50%NC23 M EUR
2i Sélection-17.43%-12.85%NC91 M EUR
5i Invest C EUR-13.96%0.00%NC17 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Monviso I-2.72%-2.09%NC0 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Monviso R-3.17%-5.51%NC0 M EUR
A&F Strategiedepot Kapitalgewinn Glb A-21.64%0.00%NC0 M EUR
A&F Strategiedepot Kapitalgewinn Glb I-18.97%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Amundi Asset Management
Date de création 12-01-2018
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 12-01-2018
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Flexible - International
Benchmark -BBgBarc Euro Agg Corp 1-3 Yr TR EUR 60%
-MSCI World NR EUR 40%
Actifs nets de la part 11 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 30-04-2020
Ecart-type 1 an: 10.27%
Ratio de Sharpe 1 an -0.72
Performance moyenne 1 an -6.56
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group