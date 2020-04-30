Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT L'objectif de gestion du fonds est de participer à la hausse potentielle des marchés de l'ensemble des classes d'actifs et marchés internationaux afin d'obtenir une appréciation du capital au moyen d'une gestion active sur la durée de placement recommandée de 2 ans.

Performances du fonds : LCL Sélect Flex C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 14-05-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -10.09% -0.27% -11.03% -8.92% -6.56% - -13.71% Catégorie -9.15% 1% -11.56% -7.59% -3.48% -4.37% -

