|Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion du fonds est de participer à la hausse potentielle des marchés de l'ensemble des classes d'actifs et marchés internationaux afin d'obtenir une appréciation du capital au moyen d'une gestion active sur la durée de placement recommandée de 2 ans.
|Performances du fonds : LCL Sélect Flex C
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 14-05-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-10.09%
|-0.27%
|-11.03%
|-8.92%
|-6.56%
| -
|-13.71%
|Catégorie
-9.15%
1%
-11.56%
-7.59%
-3.48%
-4.37%
-
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|12-01-2018
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar
Allocation EUR Flexible - International
Benchmark
|-BBgBarc Euro Agg Corp 1-3 Yr TR EUR 60%
-MSCI World NR EUR 40%
Actifs nets de la part
|11 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
|Ecart-type 1 an:
|10.27%
|Ratio de Sharpe 1 an
|-0.72
|Performance moyenne 1 an
|-6.56