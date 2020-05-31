|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par LEGG MASON INVESTMENTS (IRELAND) LIMITED
The Fund's investment objective is to maximise total return, consisting of income and capital appreciation. The Fund invests in (i) debt securities, convertible bonds, preferred shares and warrants that are listed or traded on Regulated Markets located anywhere in the world, including Emerging Market Countries, as set out in Schedule II of this Prospectus; (ii) units or shares of other collective investment schemes within the meaning of Regulation 68(1)(e) of the UCITS Regulations and such investments will be for the purposes of gaining exposure to the types of instruments described herein or otherwise to pursue the investment objective and policies of the Fund, and (iii) financial derivative instruments.
|
|Performances du fonds : Legg Mason WA Mcr OppBd A EURH Acc
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 12-06-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-4.62%
|+5.74%
|+10.33%
|-2.88%
|+1.94%
|+2.71%
|+22.64%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gérant
|
Depuis
|Not Disclosed
| 29-11-2013
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|14-02-2014
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
Open Ended Investment Company
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Fonds étrangers
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Alt - Long/Short Obligations
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Actifs nets de la part
|553 M EUR au 31-05-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV, Dublin Br
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PriceWaterhouseCoopers (Ireland)
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|10.09%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.16
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|2.71%