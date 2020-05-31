Connexion
LEGG MASON WA MCR OPPBD A EURH ACC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture  - 12/06
122.64 EUR   -0.28%
Stratégie du fonds géré par LEGG MASON INVESTMENTS (IRELAND) LIMITED
The Fund's investment objective is to maximise total return, consisting of income and capital appreciation. The Fund invests in (i) debt securities, convertible bonds, preferred shares and warrants that are listed or traded on Regulated Markets located anywhere in the world, including Emerging Market Countries, as set out in Schedule II of this Prospectus; (ii) units or shares of other collective investment schemes within the meaning of Regulation 68(1)(e) of the UCITS Regulations and such investments will be for the purposes of gaining exposure to the types of instruments described herein or otherwise to pursue the investment objective and policies of the Fund, and (iii) financial derivative instruments.
Performances du fonds : Legg Mason WA Mcr OppBd A EURH Acc
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 12-06-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -4.62% +5.74% +10.33% -2.88% +1.94% +2.71% +22.64%
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Legg Mason WA Mcr OppBd A USD Acc-3.80%11.20%NC1146M USD1.5%
Legg Mason WA Mcr OppBd PR USD Acc-3.52%13.39%NC834M USD1%
Legg Mason WA Mcr OppBd S EURH Acc-4.15%6.01%NC0M EUR0%
Legg Mason WA Mcr OppBd S USD Acc-3.35%14.77%NC0M USD0%
Legg Mason WA Mcr OppBd A EURH Acc-4.62%2.71%NC553M EUR1.5%
Legg Mason WA Mcr OppBd A GBPH Acc-10.70%3.31%NC0M GBP0%
Legg Mason WA Mcr OppBd A CHFH Acc-3.20%3.07%NC0M CHF0%
Legg Mason WA Mcr OppBd A SGDH Acc-7.60%7.59%NC0M SGD0%
Legg Mason WA Mcr OppBd X USD Acc-3.58%12.88%NC254M USD1%
Legg Mason WA Mcr OppBd X EURH Acc-4.40%4.27%NC195M EUR1%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Alt - Long/Short Obligations
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
1167 Act Fds ICAV Glb H IncBd B1 EUR Inc-3.33%-9.49%NC0 M EUR
1167 Act Fds ICAV Glb H IncBd B2 EUR Acc-3.29%-9.43%NC0 M EUR
1167 Act Fds ICAV Glb H IncBd F3 EUR Inc-3.05%-12.00%NC0 M EUR
1167 Act Fds ICAV Glb TR Bd B2 EUR Acc1.72%-12.31%NC0 M EUR
1167 Act Fds ICAV Glb TR Bd F4 EUR Acc1.99%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Absolute Insight Credit Ap EUR-2.52%-3.52%NC0 M EUR
Absolute Insight Credit Ap2 EUR-2.51%-3.56%NC0 M EUR
Absolute Insight Credit B1p EUR-2.24%-1.99%NC0 M EUR
Absolute Insight Credit B1p2 EUR-2.23%-2.14%NC5 M EUR
Absolute Insight Credit B2p2 EUR-2.19%-1.83%NC0 M EUR
Gestion
Société de gestion Legg Mason Investments (Ireland) Limited
Date de création 14-02-2014

Gérant Depuis
Not Disclosed 29-11-2013
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 14-02-2014
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique Open Ended Investment Company
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Alt - Long/Short Obligations
Zone d'investissement Global
Actifs nets de la part 553 M EUR au 31-05-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV, Dublin Br
Commisaire aux comptes PriceWaterhouseCoopers (Ireland)
Volatilité au 31-05-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 10.09%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.16
Performance moyenne 3 ans 2.71%
