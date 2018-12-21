LINEDATA SERVICES :Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres du 18 et 19 décembre 2018

Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres
Opérations du 18 et 19 décembre 2018
|Nom de l'emetteur
|LINEDATA SERVICES
|LINEDATA SERVICES
|LINEDATA SERVICES
|Code Identifiant
|9695003D6KVJ0H8CL506
|9695003D6KVJ0H8CL506
|9695003D6KVJ0H8CL506
|Nom du PSI
|GILBERT DUPONT
|GILBERT DUPONT
|GILBERT DUPONT
|Code Identifiant PSI
|969500UEQ3U3P21QNJ13
|969500UEQ3U3P21QNJ13
|969500UEQ3U3P21QNJ13
|jour/heure de la transaction
|2018-12-18T14:24:55.497427Z
|2018-12-18T14:49:01.310421Z
|2018-12-19T13:52:57.525Z
|Code Identifiant de l'instrument financier
|FR0004156297
|FR0004156297
|FR0004156297
|Prix unitaire (unité)
|30,2
|30,2
|30,1
|Devise
|EUR
|EUR
|EUR
|Quantité achetée
|40000
|13838
|15416
|Code Identification marché
|XPAR
|XPAR
|XPAR
|Numéro de référence de la transaction
|jAj6AatMcX004J20
|jAj6AatMzt004X40
|jAj6Aatib9002Wt0
|Objectif du rachat
|Annulation d'actions propres
|Annulation d'actions propres
|Annulation d'actions propres
This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: LINEDATA SERVICES via Globenewswire