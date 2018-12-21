Connexion
LINEDATA SERVICES :Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres du 18 et 19 décembre 2018

21/12/2018 | 17:58

 Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres

Opérations du 18 et 19 décembre 2018

Nom de l'emetteurLINEDATA SERVICESLINEDATA SERVICESLINEDATA SERVICES
Code Identifiant9695003D6KVJ0H8CL5069695003D6KVJ0H8CL5069695003D6KVJ0H8CL506
Nom du PSIGILBERT DUPONTGILBERT DUPONTGILBERT DUPONT
Code Identifiant PSI969500UEQ3U3P21QNJ13969500UEQ3U3P21QNJ13969500UEQ3U3P21QNJ13
jour/heure de la transaction2018-12-18T14:24:55.497427Z2018-12-18T14:49:01.310421Z2018-12-19T13:52:57.525Z
Code Identifiant de l'instrument financierFR0004156297FR0004156297FR0004156297
Prix unitaire (unité)30,230,230,1
DeviseEUR EUREUR
Quantité achetée400001383815416
Code Identification marchéXPAR XPARXPAR
Numéro de référence de la transactionjAj6AatMcX004J20jAj6AatMzt004X40jAj6Aatib9002Wt0
Objectif du rachatAnnulation d'actions propresAnnulation d'actions propresAnnulation d'actions propres


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: LINEDATA SERVICES via Globenewswire
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 174 M
EBIT 2018 29,3 M
Résultat net 2018 19,8 M
Dette 2018 67,2 M
Rendement 2018 4,52%
PER 2018 11,03
PER 2019 10,97
VE / CA 2018 1,64x
VE / CA 2019 1,53x
Capitalisation 219 M
Graphique LINEDATA SERVICES
Durée : Période :
Linedata Services : Graphique analyse technique Linedata Services | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique LINEDATA SERVICES
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 40,7 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 36%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Anvalary Jiva Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Allmang Chief Financial Officer
Sophie Fvrier Director-Innovation, Communications & Marketing
Vivien Lévy-Garboua Vice Chairman
Lise Fauconnier Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LINEDATA SERVICES-23.68%251
ORACLE CORPORATION-2.20%175 187
SAP-6.08%123 508
INTUIT21.73%49 841
SERVICENOW INC30.32%30 467
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.12.20%13 414
