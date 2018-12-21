LINEDATA SERVICES :Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres du 18 et 19 décembre 2018

Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres

Opérations du 18 et 19 décembre 2018

Nom de l'emetteur LINEDATA SERVICES LINEDATA SERVICES LINEDATA SERVICES Code Identifiant 9695003D6KVJ0H8CL506 9695003D6KVJ0H8CL506 9695003D6KVJ0H8CL506 Nom du PSI GILBERT DUPONT GILBERT DUPONT GILBERT DUPONT Code Identifiant PSI 969500UEQ3U3P21QNJ13 969500UEQ3U3P21QNJ13 969500UEQ3U3P21QNJ13 jour/heure de la transaction 2018-12-18T14:24:55.497427Z 2018-12-18T14:49:01.310421Z 2018-12-19T13:52:57.525Z Code Identifiant de l'instrument financier FR0004156297 FR0004156297 FR0004156297 Prix unitaire (unité) 30,2 30,2 30,1 Devise EUR EUR EUR Quantité achetée 40000 13838 15416 Code Identification marché XPAR XPAR XPAR Numéro de référence de la transaction jAj6AatMcX004J20 jAj6AatMzt004X40 jAj6Aatib9002Wt0 Objectif du rachat Annulation d'actions propres Annulation d'actions propres Annulation d'actions propres

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: LINEDATA SERVICES via Globenewswire

