LVMH : DECLARATION DES TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES

INFORMATION MENSUELLE RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE ET D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL Articles L.233-8 II du Code de Commerce et

223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers Société Européenne au capital de 151.508.201,70 euros

Siège social : 22, avenue Montaigne - 75008 Paris

775 670 417 RCS PARIS

Code ISIN : FR0000121014

Date Nombre total d'actions en circulation



Nombre total de droits de vote



31 décembre 2018



505 029 495 Total brut de droits de vote : 736 863 506 Total net* de droits de vote : 734 728 102





* Total net = nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d'actions sous déduction des actions privées de droit de vote.

Fait à Paris, le 7 janvier 2019





