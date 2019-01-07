LVMH : DECLARATION DES TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES

INFORMATION MENSUELLE RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE ET D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL
Articles L.233-8 II du Code de Commerce et
223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Société Européenne au capital de 151.508.201,70 euros
Siège social : 22, avenue Montaigne - 75008 Paris
775 670 417 RCS PARIS
Code ISIN : FR0000121014
| Date
| Nombre total d'actions en circulation
| Nombre total de droits de vote
|
31 décembre 2018
|
505 029 495
| Total brut de droits de vote : 736 863 506
|
|
| Total net* de droits de vote : 734 728 102
* Total net = nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d'actions sous déduction des actions privées de droit de vote.
Fait à Paris, le 7 janvier 2019
