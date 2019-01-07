Connexion
LVMH : DECLARATION DES TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES

07/01/2019 | 15:58

INFORMATION MENSUELLE RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE ET D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL

Articles L.233-8 II du Code de Commerce et
 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Société Européenne au capital de 151.508.201,70 euros
Siège social : 22, avenue Montaigne - 75008 Paris
775 670 417 RCS PARIS

Code ISIN : FR0000121014

Date   Nombre total d'actions en circulation

  		Nombre total de droits de vote
 

31 décembre 2018 		 

505 029 495 		Total brut de droits de vote : 736 863 506
    Total net* de droits de vote : 734 728 102

 

* Total net = nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d'actions sous déduction des actions privées de droit de vote.

Fait à Paris, le 7 janvier 2019




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: LVMH via Globenewswire
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 46 869 M
EBIT 2018 9 975 M
Résultat net 2018 6 443 M
Dette 2018 4 814 M
Rendement 2018 2,36%
PER 2018 19,66
PER 2019 18,05
VE / CA 2018 2,81x
VE / CA 2019 2,55x
Capitalisation 127 Mrd
