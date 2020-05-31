Stratégie du fonds géré par LYXOR INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A The Lyxor EuroMTS 10Y Italy BTP Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MTS 10Y Italy Government Bond. The MTS Mid Price 10Y Italy Government Bond IndexTM provides an unlevered exposure to the Italian sovereign bond market with 10years residual target maturity. Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index.

Performances du fonds : Lyxor EuroMTS 10Y ITA BTP GovBdDRETFAcc

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 02-06-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -0.58% +2.35% -2.45% -0.2% +10.77% +14.99% +18.39% Catégorie 0% 0.34% -1.92% -0.31% 1.99% 5.29% - Indice 0.76% -0.17% -2.21% -0.28% 3.82% 9.29% -

