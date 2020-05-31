Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  BORSA ITALIANA S.P.A.  >  Lyxor EuroMTS 10Y ITA BTP GovBdDRETFAcc    BTP10   LU1598691217

LYXOR EUROMTS 10Y ITA BTP GOVBDDRETFACC

(BTP10)
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture BORSA ITALIANA S.P.A. - 02/06
150.93 EUR   -0.54%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par LYXOR INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A
The Lyxor EuroMTS 10Y Italy BTP Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MTS 10Y Italy Government Bond. The MTS Mid Price 10Y Italy Government Bond IndexTM provides an unlevered exposure to the Italian sovereign bond market with 10years residual target maturity. Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index.
Performances du fonds : Lyxor EuroMTS 10Y ITA BTP GovBdDRETFAcc
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 02-06-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -0.58% +2.35% -2.45% -0.2% +10.77% +14.99% +18.39%
Catégorie 0% 0.34% -1.92% -0.31% 1.99% 5.29% -
Indice 0.76% -0.17% -2.21% -0.28% 3.82% 9.29% -
Plus
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations EUR Emprunts d'Etat
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
2P Invest Multi Asset Euro Gov Bond I0.40%0.00%NC0 M EUR
2P Invest Multi Asset Euro Gov Bond R0.68%0.00%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Staatsanleihen-Fonds A-0.56%-0.82%NC0 M EUR
A 115 A-0.71%6.43%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Blackrock Euro Government Bonds C -0.09%3.98%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Blackrock Euro Government Bonds D -0.12%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Euro Government Bonds A -0.32%2.18%NC13 M EUR
AAF-FoM Euro Government Bonds C -0.15%3.84%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Euro Government Bonds C2 -0.26%2.94%NC23 M EUR
AAF-FoM Euro Government Bonds D -0.20%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Lyxor International Asset Management S.A
Date de création 07-09-2017

Gérant Depuis
Ghassen Menchaoui 07-09-2017
Raphaël Dieterlen 07-09-2017
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 07-09-2017
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations EUR Emprunts d'Etat
Zone d'investissement Italie
Place de cotation Italie
Benchmark FTSE MTS 10Y Target Mat Italy Mid TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 34 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Société Générale Bank & Trust SA
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte Audit S.à r.l.
Volatilité au 31-05-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 9.24%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.57
Performance moyenne 3 ans 14.99%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group