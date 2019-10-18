Stratégie du fonds géré par MEESCHAERT ASSET MANAGEMENT Le fonds a pour objectif, sur la durée de placement recommandée, de réaliser une performance supérieure à l'indice composite 15 % MSCI EMU Net Total Return et 85 % d'ICE BofAML 1-3 Year Euro Government Index.

Performances du fonds : MAM Patrimoine C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-12-2019 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +9.73% +0.81% +1.09% +3.03% +8.39% +6.09% - Catégorie 6.3% -0.23% 0.05% 1.37% 5.23% 3.96% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais MAM Patrimoine I 10.23% 7.75% 3M EUR 0.85% MAM Patrimoine C 9.73% 6.09% NC 41M EUR 1.5% MAM Patrimoine D 9.71% 6.09% NC 1M EUR 1.5%

