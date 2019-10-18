|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par MEESCHAERT ASSET MANAGEMENT
Le fonds a pour objectif, sur la durée de placement recommandée, de réaliser une performance supérieure à l'indice composite 15 % MSCI EMU Net Total Return et 85 % d'ICE BofAML 1-3 Year Euro Government Index.
|
|Performances du fonds : MAM Patrimoine C
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-12-2019
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+9.73%
|+0.81%
|+1.09%
|+3.03%
|+8.39%
|+6.09%
| -
|Catégorie
|
6.3%
|
-0.23%
|
0.05%
|
1.37%
|
5.23%
|
3.96%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|07-07-1989
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Prudente
|
Zone d'investissement
|Europe
|
Benchmark
|-MSCI EMU NR EUR 15%
-ICE BofAML 1-3Y EUR Govt TR EUR 85%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|41 M EUR au 30-11-2019
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|BNP Paribas Securities Services
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Xavier LHOTE