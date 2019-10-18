Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  MAM Patrimoine C       FR0000971764

MAM PATRIMOINE C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 13/12
43.55 EUR   +0.14%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par MEESCHAERT ASSET MANAGEMENT
Le fonds a pour objectif, sur la durée de placement recommandée, de réaliser une performance supérieure à l'indice composite 15 % MSCI EMU Net Total Return et 85 % d'ICE BofAML 1-3 Year Euro Government Index.
Performances du fonds : MAM Patrimoine C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-12-2019
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +9.73% +0.81% +1.09% +3.03% +8.39% +6.09% -
Catégorie 6.3% -0.23% 0.05% 1.37% 5.23% 3.96% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
MAM Patrimoine I10.23%7.75%3M EUR0.85%
MAM Patrimoine C9.73%6.09%NC41M EUR1.5%
MAM Patrimoine D9.71%6.09%NC1M EUR1.5%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Prudente
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
29 Haussmann Euro Rendement C10.58%9.33%NC900 M EUR
29 Haussmann Euro Rendement I10.97%0.00%NC49 M EUR
8a+ Latemar Q9.17%8.47%NC0 M EUR
8a+ Latemar R8.33%6.46%NC0 M EUR
AAM Opportunistic Flex Bond R5.54%4.44%NC0 M EUR
Abanca Gestión Conservador FI2.62%0.38%NC0 M EUR
Abanca Gestión Moderado FI5.06%2.62%NC0 M EUR
Abanca Renta Fija Mixta FI4.94%2.41%NC0 M EUR
Abante Renta FI2.61%0.17%NC0 M EUR
Abduit 2002 SICAV5.31%4.12%NC0 M EUR
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Suiv.




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Meeschaert Asset Management
Date de création 07-07-1989

Gérant Depuis
Aurélien Buffault 01-04-2006
Benoît Vesco 01-09-1996
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 07-07-1989
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Prudente
Zone d'investissement Europe
Benchmark -MSCI EMU NR EUR 15%
-ICE BofAML 1-3Y EUR Govt TR EUR 85%
Actifs nets de la part 41 M EUR au 30-11-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services
Commisaire aux comptes Xavier LHOTE
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et vwd Group
Audience certifiée par