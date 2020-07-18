MCH : Le Conseil d'administration de MCH Group présente le paquet de mesures visant à restructurer la société

Christian Jecker 18 Jul 2020 · 8 min de lecture

La crise du coronavirus a mis MCH Group dans une situation extrêmement périlleuse alors que la réorientation de l'entreprise, initiée fin 2018, était en bonne voie. Des mesures de restructuration financière sont désormais indispensables pour assurer la survie du groupe. L'augmentation de capital en deux étapes proposée permettra d'injecter des capitaux frais dans la société sans avoir à procéder à une réduction de capital ou à des ventes d'actifs en urgence, qui seraient douloureuses pour tous les actionnaires.

Le Conseil d'administration a toujours été clairement en faveur de la préservation de MCH Group dans son ensemble et l'a formulé en ces termes dans les critères applicables aux investisseurs intéressés. Il a en outre explicitement écarté la reprise totale de la société par un groupe d'investisseurs, suivie d'un démantèlement par la vente de secteurs d'activité tels qu'Art Basel et la division Live Marketing Solutions.

Lupa Systems, qui a finalement été retenu, a de loin rempli le mieux le catalogue de critères défini pour un nouvel actionnaire de référence et partenaire stratégique. L'entreprise poursuit une approche à long terme. En témoigne un accord sur au moins 15 ans qui garantit, entre autres, la poursuite des foires, salons, expositions et autres manifestations sur les sites de Bâle et de Zurich ainsi que la tenue d'Art Basel à Bâle.

Enfin, le Conseil d'administration se prononce également sur le prix par action fixé, sur lequel reposent les mesures de capital proposées. En fixant ce prix, il n'a pas été guidé par le cours actuel de l'action, porté par la spéculation, mais plutôt, comme il est d'usage dans ce type de transactions, par la valeur moyenne de l'action sur 60 jours avant le début de la vague de spéculation sur MCH Group. Compte tenu du risque actuellement élevé résultant de la grande incertitude qui règne dans le secteur des foires et salons, le Conseil d'administration estime que le prix fixé de 10,50 CHF est approprié. Cela profitera également aux actionnaires publics qui souhaiteraient participer à la deuxième tranche des prochaines augmentations de capital.

En même temps, le Conseil d'administration signale que l'ensemble du paquet de restructuration n'aurait pas pu être mis en place sans la participation des actionnaires publics. Les actionnaires cantonaux et communaux apportent une contribution importante à un redressement durable de MCH Group en cédant gratuitement leurs droits de souscription, en différant les remboursements de prêts et en convertissant des prêts en capital social. En soutenant la réduction de taille du Conseil d'administration et en abolissant les restrictions à la transmissibilité, ils ouvrent en outre la voie à une gouvernance moderne.

