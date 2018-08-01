Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Melexis    MELE   BE0165385973

MELEXIS (MELE)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Tradegate - 01/08 07:32:00
79.55 EUR   0.00%
07:01MELEXIS : Q2 2018 résultats - Croissance solide
GL
24/04MELEXIS : Détachement de dividende final
FA
20/04MELEXIS : Q1 2018 résultats - Croissance de 13% au premier trimestre
GL
Melexis : Q2 2018 résultats - Croissance solide

01/08/2018 | 07:01

Déclaration intermédiaire par le Conseil d'administration.
Ypres, Belgique - le 1 août 2018, 07.00 H. CET

Veuillez trouver ici le lien vers notre dernier communiqué de presse:
https://www.melexis.com/fr/news/2018/financial/melexis-q2-2018-results



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Melexis N.V. via Globenewswire
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 578 M
EBIT 2018 145 M
Résultat net 2018 121 M
Trésorerie 2018 41,2 M
Rendement 2018 2,86%
PER 2018 26,54
PER 2019 23,67
VE / CA 2018 5,59x
VE / CA 2019 5,02x
Capitalisation 3 276 M
Graphique MELEXIS
Durée : Période :
Melexis : Graphique analyse technique Melexis | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MELEXIS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 81,1 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Françoise Chombar Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Roland M. Duchâtelet Chairman
Veerle Lozie Vice President-Operations & Information Technology
Karen van Griensven Chief Financial Officer
Jenny Claes Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MELEXIS-5.71%3 802
INTEL CORPORATION0.00%243 066
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%206 801
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.54%154 688
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.59%110 911
BROADCOM INC-13.67%96 343
