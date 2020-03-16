Mersen : Disclosure of trading own shares - March 2020 W11
16/03/2020 | 11:30
Paris, le 16 mars 2020
Paris, March 16th, 2020
DÉCLARATION DES TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING OWN SHARES
Raison sociale / Name : Mersen SA
Déclaration d'achat sur actions propres réalisées du 09/03/2020 au 13/03/2020 Disclosure of purchase of own shares from March 9th2020 to March 13th2020
Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Code Identifiant de
Jour de la
Code identifiant de
Volume total journalier
Prix pondéré moyen
Marché
Nom de l'émetteur
transaction
l'instrument
(en nombre d'actions)
journalier d'acquisition des
l'émetteur
Market
Name of issuer
Day of
financier
Aggregated daily
actions *
Legal Entity Identifier
(MIC Code)
transaction
Identification code
volume
Daily weighted average price*
MERSEN
OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27
11/03/2020
FR0000039620
459
21,15
BATE
MERSEN
OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27
11/03/2020
FR0000039620
368
21,35
CHIX
MERSEN
OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27
11/03/2020
FR0000039620
13 173
21,79
XPAR
MERSEN
OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27
12/03/2020
FR0000039620
348
19,04
BATE
MERSEN
OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27
12/03/2020
FR0000039620
530
18,98
CHIX
MERSEN
OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27
12/03/2020
FR0000039620
236
18,12
TRQX
MERSEN
OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27
12/03/2020
FR0000039620
13 786
18,73
XPAR
MERSEN
OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27
13/03/2020
FR0000039620
365
18,05
BATE
MERSEN
OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27
13/03/2020
FR0000039620
488
17,29
CHIX
MERSEN
OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27
13/03/2020
FR0000039620
177
18,22
TRQX
MERSEN
OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27
13/03/2020
FR0000039620
14 970
17,51
XPAR
* Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule
TOTAL
44 900
19,25
2 digit rounding after the decimal
Rachat réalisé dans le cadre du programme de rachat d'actions approuvé par l'assemblée générale du 17 mai 2019.
This acquisition of Mersen shares was made pursuant to the share purchase program approved by the shareholders' General Meeting dated May 17th 2019.
