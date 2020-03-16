Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Mersen    MRN   FR0000039620

MERSEN

(MRN)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 16/03 11:52:53
14.64 EUR   -11.91%
11:30MERSEN : Disclosure of trading own shares - March 2020 W11
PU
11/03MERSEN : Mise à disposition de l'URD 2019 (Document d'enregistrement Universel)
PU
11/03RÉSULTATS 2019 : croissance rentable
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Mersen : Disclosure of trading own shares - March 2020 W11

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
16/03/2020 | 11:30

Paris, le 16 mars 2020

Paris, March 16th, 2020

DÉCLARATION DES TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING OWN SHARES

Raison sociale / Name : Mersen SA

Déclaration d'achat sur actions propres réalisées du 09/03/2020 au 13/03/2020 Disclosure of purchase of own shares from March 9th 2020 to March 13th 2020

Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Code Identifiant de

Jour de la

Code identifiant de

Volume total journalier

Prix pondéré moyen

Marché

Nom de l'émetteur

transaction

l'instrument

(en nombre d'actions)

journalier d'acquisition des

l'émetteur

Market

Name of issuer

Day of

financier

Aggregated daily

actions *

Legal Entity Identifier

(MIC Code)

transaction

Identification code

volume

Daily weighted average price*

MERSEN

OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27

11/03/2020

FR0000039620

459

21,15

BATE

MERSEN

OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27

11/03/2020

FR0000039620

368

21,35

CHIX

MERSEN

OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27

11/03/2020

FR0000039620

13 173

21,79

XPAR

MERSEN

OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27

12/03/2020

FR0000039620

348

19,04

BATE

MERSEN

OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27

12/03/2020

FR0000039620

530

18,98

CHIX

MERSEN

OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27

12/03/2020

FR0000039620

236

18,12

TRQX

MERSEN

OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27

12/03/2020

FR0000039620

13 786

18,73

XPAR

MERSEN

OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27

13/03/2020

FR0000039620

365

18,05

BATE

MERSEN

OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27

13/03/2020

FR0000039620

488

17,29

CHIX

MERSEN

OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27

13/03/2020

FR0000039620

177

18,22

TRQX

MERSEN

OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27

13/03/2020

FR0000039620

14 970

17,51

XPAR

* Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule

TOTAL

44 900

19,25

2 digit rounding after the decimal

Rachat réalisé dans le cadre du programme de rachat d'actions approuvé par l'assemblée générale du 17 mai 2019.

This acquisition of Mersen shares was made pursuant to the share purchase program approved by the shareholders' General Meeting dated May 17th 2019.

La Sté Mersen SA a publié ce contenu, le 16 mars 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le16 mars 2020 10:29:00 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur MERSEN
11:30MERSEN : Disclosure of trading own shares - March 2020 W11
PU
11/03MERSEN : Mise à disposition de l'URD 2019 (Document d'enregistrement Universel)
PU
11/03RÉSULTATS 2019 : croissance rentable
PU
11/03MERSEN : les perspectives de net repli des revenus au premier trimestre inquiète..
AO
11/03AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : AXA, L'Oréal, Sanofi, Eurofins, Carmat, Ferrari, Gebe..
11/03MERSEN : s'attend à un premier trimestre en net repli
AO
11/03Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Mercredi 11 mars 2020
AO
11/03MERSEN : Nouvelle année de croissance rentable en 2019
PU
11/03MERSEN : anticipe un 1er trimestre 2020 en net repli
CF
11/03MERSEN : Résultats annuels
CO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur MERSEN
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (EUR)
CA 2020 982 M
EBIT 2020 96,2 M
Résultat net 2020 59,2 M
Dette 2020 224 M
Rendement 2020 5,82%
PER 2020 5,79x
PER 2021 5,30x
VE / CA2020 0,58x
VE / CA2021 0,53x
Capitalisation 344 M
Graphique MERSEN
Durée : Période :
Mersen : Graphique analyse technique Mersen | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique MERSEN
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 29,80  €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 16,62  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 171%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 79,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 26,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Luc Themelin Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Legrain Chairman
Thomas Baumgartner Chief Financial Officer & Group VP-Administration
Christophe Bommier Chief Technology Officer, Group VP-Research
Carolle Foissaud Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MERSEN-51.33%381
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.45%249 388
INTEL CORPORATION-9.06%232 797
NVIDIA CORPORATION2.39%147 394
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-17.34%99 008
BROADCOM INC.-25.88%93 639
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group