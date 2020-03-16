Mersen : Disclosure of trading own shares - March 2020 W11

Paris, le 16 mars 2020

Paris, March 16th, 2020

DÉCLARATION DES TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING OWN SHARES

Raison sociale / Name : Mersen SA

Déclaration d'achat sur actions propres réalisées du 09/03/2020 au 13/03/2020 Disclosure of purchase of own shares from March 9th 2020 to March 13th 2020

Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Code Identifiant de Jour de la Code identifiant de Volume total journalier Prix pondéré moyen Marché Nom de l'émetteur transaction l'instrument (en nombre d'actions) journalier d'acquisition des l'émetteur Market Name of issuer Day of financier Aggregated daily actions * Legal Entity Identifier (MIC Code) transaction Identification code volume Daily weighted average price* MERSEN OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27 11/03/2020 FR0000039620 459 21,15 BATE MERSEN OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27 11/03/2020 FR0000039620 368 21,35 CHIX MERSEN OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27 11/03/2020 FR0000039620 13 173 21,79 XPAR MERSEN OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27 12/03/2020 FR0000039620 348 19,04 BATE MERSEN OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27 12/03/2020 FR0000039620 530 18,98 CHIX MERSEN OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27 12/03/2020 FR0000039620 236 18,12 TRQX MERSEN OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27 12/03/2020 FR0000039620 13 786 18,73 XPAR MERSEN OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27 13/03/2020 FR0000039620 365 18,05 BATE MERSEN OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27 13/03/2020 FR0000039620 488 17,29 CHIX MERSEN OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27 13/03/2020 FR0000039620 177 18,22 TRQX MERSEN OQXDLNM5DTBULYMF5U27 13/03/2020 FR0000039620 14 970 17,51 XPAR * Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule TOTAL 44 900 19,25 2 digit rounding after the decimal

Rachat réalisé dans le cadre du programme de rachat d'actions approuvé par l'assemblée générale du 17 mai 2019.

This acquisition of Mersen shares was made pursuant to the share purchase program approved by the shareholders' General Meeting dated May 17th 2019.