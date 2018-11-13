Metabolic Explorer : Final building permits obtained for the construction of the first phase of the PDO and BA production unit

Final building permits obtained for the construction

of the first phase of the PDO and BA production unit

Clermont-Ferrand, 13 November 2018 – (FR0004177046 METEX), METabolic EXplorer (METEX), an industrial biochemical company specialising in the development and industrial application of green and sustainable fermentation processes, has provided an update on construction progress of its plant of 1,3 propanediol (PDO) and butyric acid (BA) at the Carling St-Avold petrochemical platform in the Moselle department.

As a reminder, last July METabolic EXplorer and Bpifrance, through its investment fund Société de Projets Industriels (SPI), signed the final agreements for the financing of METEX NØØVISTA, an entity created for the production and marketing of PDO and BA to supply, respectively, the cosmetics and animal nutrition markets.

In the first half of 2018, METEX filed the building permits and environmental permit. Without recourse within the statutory time limits, the company announced today that it has obtained the final building permits for the construction of the first phase (6 kt) of its plant for the production of PDO and BA.

The closing of these agreements with Bpifrance is planned before the end of 2018 and notably after the lifting of the main conditions precedent including the obtention of the operating environmental licence. The review of the file is underway and its examination by the CODERST of Moselle (Departmental Council for the Environment and Health and Technological Risks) is scheduled for early December.

METEX reminds that it will have a 55% stake in METEX NØØVISTA and will grant it an exclusive, worldwide licence for its technology. Through its SPI investment fund, Bpifrance will provide 45% of the share capital of METEX NØØVISTA.

About METabolic EXplorer – www.metabolic-explorer.com

A pioneer in industrial biochemistry with some 20 years of experience, METabolic Explorer (METEX) develops alternative solutions to the petrochemical processes used in manufacturing.

Using renewable raw materials, it develops innovative industrial fermentation processes to produce competitive chemical compounds used in basic products of everyday life such as animal nutrition and health additives, plastics, textiles, cosmetics, and resins, among many others.

The company's ambition with its biotechnological innovations is to produce consumer goods in a different way, without oil, in order to meet consumers' new societal expectations and the objectives of the energy transition and sustainable development.

To create these innovative processes, METabolic EXplorer relies on a 70-person staff possessing the complementary competencies essential at every step of their development, from the optimization of biochemical catalysts in the laboratory to the industrial validation and production of samples in an industrial demonstration unit in continuous operation.

Based at the Clermont Limagne technology park, near Clermont-Ferrand, METabolic Explorer is listed on Euronext in Paris (Compartment C, METEX) and is included in the CAC Small Index.

