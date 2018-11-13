Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  METabolic EXplorer    METEX   FR0004177046

METABOLIC EXPLORER (METEX)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurRecommandations des analystes

Metabolic Explorer : Final building permits obtained for the construction of the first phase of the PDO and BA production unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
13/11/2018 | 18:20

Final building permits obtained for the construction
of the first phase of the PDO and BA production unit

Clermont-Ferrand, 13 November 2018 – (FR0004177046 METEX), METabolic EXplorer (METEX), an industrial biochemical company specialising in the development and industrial application of green and sustainable fermentation processes, has provided an update on construction progress of its plant of 1,3 propanediol (PDO) and butyric acid (BA) at the Carling St-Avold petrochemical platform in the Moselle department.

As a reminder, last July METabolic EXplorer and Bpifrance, through its investment fund Société de Projets Industriels (SPI), signed the final agreements for the financing of METEX NØØVISTA, an entity created for the production and marketing of PDO and BA to supply, respectively, the cosmetics and animal nutrition markets.

In the first half of 2018, METEX filed the building permits and environmental permit. Without recourse within the statutory time limits, the company announced today that it has obtained the final building permits for the construction of the first phase (6 kt) of its plant for the production of PDO and BA.

The closing of these agreements with Bpifrance is planned before the end of 2018 and notably after the lifting of the main conditions precedent including the obtention of the operating environmental licence. The review of the file is underway and its examination by the CODERST of Moselle (Departmental Council for the Environment and Health and Technological Risks) is scheduled for early December.

METEX reminds that it will have a 55% stake in METEX NØØVISTA and will grant it an exclusive, worldwide licence for its technology. Through its SPI investment fund, Bpifrance will provide 45% of the share capital of METEX NØØVISTA.

- END -

About METabolic EXplorer – www.metabolic-explorer.com

A pioneer in industrial biochemistry with some 20 years of experience, METabolic Explorer (METEX) develops alternative solutions to the petrochemical processes used in manufacturing.

Using renewable raw materials, it develops innovative industrial fermentation processes to produce competitive chemical compounds used in basic products of everyday life such as animal nutrition and health additives, plastics, textiles, cosmetics, and resins, among many others.

The company's ambition with its biotechnological innovations is to produce consumer goods in a different way, without oil, in order to meet consumers' new societal expectations and the objectives of the energy transition and sustainable development.

To create these innovative processes, METabolic EXplorer relies on a 70-person staff possessing the complementary competencies essential at every step of their development, from the optimization of biochemical catalysts in the laboratory to the industrial validation and production of samples in an industrial demonstration unit in continuous operation.

Based at the Clermont Limagne technology park, near Clermont-Ferrand, METabolic Explorer is listed on Euronext in Paris (Compartment C, METEX) and is included in the CAC Small Index.

Get free financial information on METabolic EXplorer by registering with:
 www.metabolic-explorer.com

Investor relations – ACTIFIN
Benjamin LEHARI
Tel: + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 11
Email: blehari@actifin.fr		 Media relations – ACTIFIN
Jenna DRIFF
Tel: + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 11
Email: jdriff@actifin.fr

Information réglementée
Communiqués au titre de l′obligation d′information permanente :
- Activité de l′émetteur (acquisitions, cessions...)
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF :
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-55968-pr-metex-pdo-ab-construction-unit-final-building-permits-obtained-13.11.18.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2018 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur METABOLIC EXPLORER
18:20METABOLIC EXPLORER : Obtention définitive des permis de construire pour la const..
AN
18:20METABOLIC EXPLORER : Financial results, third quarter 2018
AN
18:20METABOLIC EXPLORER : Obtention définitive des permis de construire pour la const..
PU
18:20METABOLIC EXPLORER : Final building permits obtained for the construction of the..
AN
18:20METABOLIC EXPLORER : Information financière du 3ème trimestre 2018
PU
18:20METABOLIC EXPLORER : Information financière du 3ème trimestre 2018
AN
28/09METABOLIC EXPLORER : METabolic EXplorer in the 1st half of 2018
AN
28/09METABOLIC EXPLORER : METabolic EXplorer au 1er semestre 2018
AN
28/09METABOLIC EXPLORER : CP Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2018
AN
28/09METABOLIC EXPLORER : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2018
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur METABOLIC EXPLORER
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 4,95 M
EBIT 2018 -2,50 M
Résultat net 2018 -3,00 M
Trésorerie 2018 6,00 M
Rendement 2018 -
PER 2018 -
PER 2019 -
Capi. / CA 2018 7,41x
Capi. / CA 2019 -
Capitalisation 42,7 M
Graphique METABOLIC EXPLORER
Durée : Période :
METabolic EXplorer : Graphique analyse technique METabolic EXplorer | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique METABOLIC EXPLORER
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,60 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 42%
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Benjamin Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Soucaille Scientific Director
Jérôme Dupas Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Dunand Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Chéron Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
METABOLIC EXPLORER-19.56%48
--.--%0
--.--%0
--.--%0
--.--%0
--.--%0
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
272 040 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.