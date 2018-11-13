Metabolic Explorer : Financial results, third quarter 2018

Financial results, third quarter 2018

Clermont-Ferrand, 13 November 2018 – (FR0004177046 METEX), METabolic EXplorer (METEX), an industrial biochemical company specializing in the development and industrial application of green and sustainable biochemical processes, today published its financial data for the third quarter of 2018.

In the third quarter of 2018, METabolic EXplorer posted net sales of €625,000. This amount consists in revenues from a technology transfer service agreement with Evonik, for 2 years, on the sale of L-methionine/inoLa™ technology in November 2016.

Turnover (IFRS) – €'000 2017 2018 Q1 1,070 1,601 Q2 957 625 Q3 957 625 Combined turnover (9 months) 2,950 2,851

As of 30 September 2018, the company's gross cash position under IFRS standards stood at €30.3 million compared with €32.5 million at 30 June 2018 and the net cash position was €24.8 million compared with €26.6 million at 30 June 2018.

About METabolic EXplorer – www.metabolic-explorer.com

A pioneer in industrial biochemistry with some 20 years of experience, METabolic Explorer (METEX) develops alternative solutions to the petrochemical processes used in manufacturing.

Using renewable raw materials, it develops innovative industrial fermentation processes to produce competitive chemical compounds used in basic products of everyday life such as animal nutrition and health additives, plastics, textiles, cosmetics, and resins, among many others.

The company's ambition with its biotechnological innovations is to produce consumer goods in a different way, without oil, in order to meet consumers' new societal expectations and the objectives of the energy transition and sustainable development.

To create these innovative processes, METabolic EXplorer relies on a 70-person staff possessing the complementary competencies essential at every step of their development, from the optimization of biochemical catalysts in the laboratory to the industrial validation and production of samples in an industrial demonstration unit in continuous operation.

Based at the Clermont Limagne technology park, near Clermont-Ferrand, METabolic Explorer is listed on Euronext in Paris (Compartment C, METEX) and is included in the CAC Small Index.

