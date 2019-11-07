Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  METabolic EXplorer    METEX   FR0004177046

METABOLIC EXPLORER

(METEX)
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Metabolic Explorer : Financial results, third quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 18:10

Financial results, third quarter 2019

Clermont-Ferrand, 7 November 2019 – (FR0004177046 METEX), a cleantech biochemical company that develops and industrialises competitive and sustainable fermentation processes offering alternatives to petrochemistry for the production and marketing of functional ingredients, today published its financial data for the third quarter of 2019.
In the third quarter of 2019, METabolic EXplorer posted consolidated sales of €12,500 consisting of revenues received under the non-exclusive license option signed with UPM following the decision to defer the development of the MPG process. As of 30 September 2019, sales amounted to € 37,500 in line with expectations.
Given the company's strategic development plan based, as a priority, on the industrialization and marketing of 1,3 propanediol (PDO) and butyric acid (AB) as well as the expansion of its product portfolio via its new technology platform ALTANØØV, the company points out that, at this stage, its turnover does not constitute a relevant metric of the company's business or value.
As of 30 September 2019, the Group's consolidated gross cash position under IFRS standards stood at €26.9 million (compared with €27.9 million at 30 June 2019). It includes the payments of the second tranche of financing of its subsidiary METEX NØØVISTA including €7 million paid by the Bpifrance's SPI fund1.
Group indebtedness as of 30 September 2019 amounted to €7.4 million compared with €7.7 million at 30 June 2019. Consolidated net debt (IFRS) amounted to € 19.5 million at 30 September 2019 compared to €20.2 million at 30 June 2019.
The Group specifies that it is waiting for the payment of its 2018 tax credit of € 1.8 million, which will take place during the fourth quarter of 2019.


- END-

About METabolic EXplorer – www.metabolic-explorer.com
Using renewable raw materials, the company develops and industrialises innovative and competitive industrial fermentation processes as alternative to petrochemical processes to meet consumers' new societal expectations and the objectives of the energy transition. Its functional

1 The SPI investment fund « Société de Projets Industriels », managed by Bfpifrance, is underwritten by the Programme d'Investissements d'Avenir and the European Investment Bank.

ingredients of natural origin are used in the formulation of cosmetic products, nutrition-animal health or as intermediates for the synthesis of biomaterials.
The construction of its first production unit, through its subsidiary METEX NØØVISTA, will bring 1.3 propanediol (PDO) and butyric acid (BA) on the market.
Based at the Clermont Limagne technology park, near Clermont-Ferrand, METabolic EXplorer is listed on Euronext in Paris (Compartment C, METEX) and is included in the CAC Small Index.

Get free financial information on METabolic EXplorer by registering with: www.metabolic-explorer.com

Investor relations – ACTIFIN

Benjamin LEHARI

Tel: + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 11

E-Mail: blehari@actifin.fr

Media relations – ACTIFIN

Isabelle DRAY

Tel: + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 11

E-Mail: idray@actifin.fr


Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Communiqué sur comptes, résultats
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF :
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-60935-pr-metabolic-explorer-financial-results-third-quarter-2019-07.11.2019.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2019 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur METABOLIC EXPLORER
18:10METABOLIC EXPLORER : Information financière du 3ème trimestre 2019
AN
18:10METABOLIC EXPLORER : Financial results, third quarter 2019
AN
05/11BOURSE DE PARIS : Le CAC40 à 3% des 6000 points
05/11EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : ArcelorMittal, Safran, Casino, Ipsen, Rubis, Teleperf..
04/11METABOLIC EXPLORER : Point sur le développement de METEX NØØVISTA
PU
04/11METABOLIC EXPLORER : METEX NØØVISTA project update
AN
04/11METABOLIC EXPLORER : Point sur le développement de METEX NØØVISTA
AN
04/11METABOLIC EXPLORER : Point sur le développement de METEX NOOVISTA
PU
18/10METABOLIC EXPLORER : Performance RSE
PU
30/09EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : EDF, Safran, Bonduelle, Adocia, Antalis, Norwegian Ai..
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur METABOLIC EXPLORER
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (EUR)
CA 2019 3,50 M
EBIT 2019 -4,10 M
Résultat net 2019 -4,10 M
Trésorerie 2019 8,00 M
Rendement 2019 -
PER 2019 -
PER 2020 -
VE / CA2019 6,25x
VE / CA2020 -2,19x
Capitalisation 29,9 M
Graphique METABOLIC EXPLORER
Durée : Période :
METabolic EXplorer : Graphique analyse technique METabolic EXplorer | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique METABOLIC EXPLORER
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,00  €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,29  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 132%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 132%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 132%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Benjamin Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Soucaille Scientific Director
Jérôme Dupas Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Dunand Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Chéron Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
METABOLIC EXPLORER-19.65%33
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%71 598
AIR LIQUIDE21.61%62 556
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.16.71%32 361
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP66.92%20 955
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%18 939
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et vwd Group
Audience certifiée par