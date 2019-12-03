Metabolic Explorer : METEX NØØVISTA and DSM announce an exclusive global strategic alliance to market the first made-in-Europe non-GMO cosmetic grade PDO (1.3 Propanediol)





METEX NØØVISTA and DSM announce an exclusive global strategic alliance to market the first made-in-Europe

non-GMO cosmetic grade PDO (1.3 Propanediol)

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, and METEX NØØVISTA, the industrial subsidiary of METABOLIC EXPLORER, a biological chemistry company that develops and industrializes competitive and sustainable fermentation processes, announced today an exclusive global strategic collaboration to deliver the first made-in-Europe cosmetic grade of PDO, 100% bio-sourced from non-GMO feedstocks under the DSM TILAMAR® brand, TILAMAR® PDO with NØØVISTA.

The partnership enables DSM to expand its portfolio of Technical and Performance products to deliver on customer expectations for natural and sustainable ingredients. The agreement, based on pooling of efforts between the partners, enables METEX NØØVISTA to benefit from DSM's world-class network & services to bring its PDO to major customers within the personal care industry.

This exclusive strategic collaboration combines DSM's scientific expertise in personal care applications and a global customer reach with METEX NØØVISTA's expertise in production of bio-based functional ingredients by fermentation, to deliver the first made-in-Europe cosmetic PDO to the market.

TILAMAR® PDO with NØØVISTA is a multifunctional ingredient with proven performance and benefits such as solvent, humectant and preservative booster suitable for all cosmetic applications. TILAMAR® PDO with NØØVISTA will be produced at the new state-of-the-art METEX NØØVISTA production site at Carling Saint Avold, France. The site will have an initial capacity of 5kT to cover the growing global demand for cosmetic grade of PDO. The production of this first European plant is planned to start at the end of 2020.

On this occasion, Antoine Darbois, CEO of METEX NØØVISTA, says: "We are very pleased to announce such a partnership with DSM, an innovation & sustainability driven company that shares our values. It will strongly support METEX NØØVISTA objectives to address the new consumer's expectations in terms of naturalness through the production of functional ingredients by fermentation. We believe this partnership will leverage the value of our PDO, TILAMAR® PDO with NØØVISTA, will accelerate its global market introduction and support METEX NØØVISTA to success in its business”.

“We are delighted with today's announcement which represents another solid step in the long-term strategy for Technical & Performance Ingredients - to expand our portfolio with bio-sourced ingredients” commented Gareth Barker, President DSM Personal Care & Aroma Ingredients. “This collaboration, leveraging DSM's leadership position in the Personal Care industry along with the unique research and development expertise of METEX NØØVISTA in biotechnology, reinforces DSM's commitment to address the growing demand from leading cosmetics brands for high performance sustainable products. The product is bio-sourced and the process fully sustainable, which contributes to DSM's ambition to fulfil the consumers demand for conscious beauty”.

About METabolic EXplorer & METEX NØØVISTA

A pioneering industrial biochemistry company with 20 years of experience, METabolic EXplorer (METEX) develops industrial alternatives to petrochemical processes for green and sustainable chemistry. Using renewable raw materials, its innovative and competitive industrial fermentation processes respond to new societal expectations among consumers and meet the objectives of energy transition. Its functional ingredients of natural origin are used in the formulation of cosmetic products, nutrition-animal health or as intermediates for the synthesis of biomaterials. The construction of its first production unit, through its subsidiary METEX NØØVISTA, co-owned by METabolic EXplorer and Bpifrance, will bring 1.3 propanediol (PDO) and butyric acid (BA) to the market.

Based at the Clermont Limagne technology park, near Clermont-Ferrand, METabolic EXplorer is listed on Euronext in Paris (Compartment C, METEX) and is included in the CAC Small Index. More information can be found at www.metabolic-explorer.com.

DSM – Bright Science. Brighter Living.™

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

