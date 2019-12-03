Metabolic Explorer : METabolic EXplorer ensures future sales of its subsidiary METEX NØØVISTA through a strategic partnership with DSM for the marketing of 1,3 propanediol (PDO) to the cosmetic ingredients market.

METabolic EXplorer ensures future sales of its subsidiary METEX NØØVISTA through a strategic partnership with DSM for the marketing of 1,3 propanediol (PDO) to the cosmetic ingredients market.

With this agreement, METEX NØØVISTA expects to achieve operational profitability as of 2021, thus meeting previously announced objectives.

Clermont-Ferrand, 3 December 2019 – (FR0004177046 METEX), METabolic EXplorer (METEX), a cleantech biochemical company that develops and industrialises competitive and sustainable fermentation processes offering alternatives to petrochemistry for the production and marketing of functional ingredients, announces the signing of a strategic agreement between its subsidiary METEX NØØVISTA and DSM, a major player in the personal care industry, for the marketing of

1,3 propanediol (PDO) to the cosmetics market, thus assuring the sales of METEX NØØVISTA. The press release issued today concerning the METEX NØØVISTA and DSM partnership is published in the Press Releases section of the website, www.metabolic-explorer.com.

An alliance in line with the Group's industrial and commercial strategy

METabolic EXplorer's vision is to become an industrial leader in the production and marketing of functional ingredients produced with fermentation processes to meet consumers' demands for bio-based cosmetics, animal nutrition, and human food products. Its industrial development strategy is based on the creation of METEX-controlled production subsidiaries and strategic partnerships for marketing to all targeted application markets. The creation of METEX NØØVISTA in association with Bpifrance's SPI investment fund is a component of this strategy, which is aimed at becoming the leading supplier of non-GMO PDO to the cosmetics market. By forming an alliance with DSM's Personal Care & Aroma division, METEX NØØVISTA takes a key step in the positioning and commercial development of non-GMO, Made-in-France PDO for cosmetic applications throughout the world.

An alliance that secures the sales plan of METEX NØØVISTA on the cosmetics market

This long-term commercial agreement validates the hypotheses of the sales plan of METEX NØØVISTA to supply PDO for cosmetic products, a value-added market that is a priority for the first phase of production at the unit now under construction at the Carling Saint-Avold site. This agreement also secures the ramp-up and achievement of financial and commercial objectives. As previously announced, METEX's revenues from the industrialisation of the PDO/BA technology will be made up of royalties from the sales of METEX NØØVISTA, payments for the technical support METEX provides to its subsidiary, and a 55% share of the dividends.

An alliance that confirms the demand for bio-based ingredients in the cosmetics market

This partnership with a leader in the personal care ingredients market confirms the strong demand from cosmetics manufacturers for high-performance, bio-based alternatives to petrochemical products. Owing to its properties, PDO can in fact be used as a substitute for certain controversial petrochemical preservatives. It will be launched on the market in late 2020 under the brand TILAMAR® PDO with NØØVISTA and will be the first product for cosmetics manufacturers made using a METEX technology. Glycolic acid (GA), which is currently in the pre-industrial demonstration phase, is set to become the Group's next contribution to the cosmetics market. This product is currently produced using a chemical process involving hazardous operations and intermediaries. By using fermentation, METEX will enable cosmetics manufacturers to benefit for the first time from sustainable, bio-based GA that is an alternative to petrochemical products and that is recognised as an effective anti-aging agent.

Benjamin Gonzalez, chairman and CEO of METEX, says: "We are very pleased with this commercial alliance with DSM, with whom we share a common vision of how to respond to consumers' needs for natural, high-performance products. This partnership with a leading name in the bio-industry, which we have formed some 12 months before the plant's start-up, is yet another validation of our technologies and our industrial strategy. Our teams and all our partners remain fully focused on ensuring a successful, on-schedule start-up."

About METabolic EXplorer – www.metabolic-explorer.com

Using renewable raw materials, the company develops and industrialises innovative and competitive industrial fermentation processes as alternative to petrochemical processes to meet consumers' new societal expectations and the objectives of the energy transition. Its functional ingredients of natural origin are used in the formulation of cosmetic products, nutrition-animal health or as intermediates for the synthesis of biomaterials. The construction of its first production unit, through its subsidiary METEX NØØVISTA, will bring 1.3 propanediol (PDO) and butyric acid (BA) on the market.

Based at the Clermont Limagne technology park, near Clermont-Ferrand, METabolic EXplorer is listed on Euronext in Paris (Compartment C, METEX) and is included in the CAC Small Index.

About DSM – Bright Science. Brighter Living.™

Royal DSM is a purpose-led global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders. DSM delivers innovative business solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com .

