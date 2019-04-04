Michelin : Agenda economique du jeudi 4 avril

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
BERLIN :
- 08h00 Commandes à l'industrie / février
FRANCFORT :
- 13h30 Compte rendu de la réunion de politique monétaire du 7 mars
WASHINGTON :
- 14h30 Inscriptions au chômage / semaine au 30 mars
SOCIÉTÉS :
ALMERIA, Espagne :
- 08h00 Michelin / journée investisseurs
PARIS :
- SES / AG
