MICHELIN

MICHELIN

(ML)
Michelin : Agenda economique du jeudi 4 avril

04/04/2019 | 06:00

   ** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **


 BERLIN :    
 - 08h00 Commandes à l'industrie / février
    
 FRANCFORT : 
 - 13h30 Compte rendu de la réunion de politique monétaire du 7 mars
    
 WASHINGTON :
 - 14h30 Inscriptions au chômage / semaine au 30 mars
  
    
            SOCIÉTÉS :
    
 ALMERIA, Espagne :
 - 08h00 Michelin           / journée investisseurs 
    
 PARIS :
  - SES                      / AG

