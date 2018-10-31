Mondelez : inaugure un centre technique en Inde

31/10/2018 | 15:39

Mondelez International annonce l'inauguration d'un nouveau centre technique mondial à Thane, dans l'Etat indien du Maharashtra, dans le cadre de sa stratégie visant à investir 65 millions de dollars dans un réseau mondial de centres techniques de pointe.



Représentant un investissement de 15 millions de dollars, le centre de Thane soutiendra de nouveaux produits et technologies pour ses marques mondiales de chocolat et de boissons. Il se concentrera aussi sur l'amélioration de l'emballage et de la productivité.



Installé sur 12.000 m2, il sera équipé de nombreuses capacités techniques et disposera d'une équipe d'environ 150 employés, qui collaboreront étroitement avec les neuf autres centres du même type déjà répartis tout autour du monde.



Spread across an area of 12,000 square meters, the Thane Technical Center will be equipped with multiple technical capabilities, such as a pilot plant, a packaging creative studio and a range of laboratories for technical research and development. The team of around 150 scientists, developers, engineers, analytical chemists and other specialists will closely collaborate on innovations across the globe. The site is also water neutral and a zero-discharge facility with a large part of the energy coming from solar panels.





The India hub joins nine other Mondelēz International Technical Centers that are already in operation around the world, including East Hanover, New Jersey, in the United States; Curitiba in Brazil; Bournville and Reading, both in the UK; Wroclaw in Poland; Singapore and Suzhou in China; Saclay in France; Munich in Germany.





