Moody : acquiert une part majoritaire du capital de Vigeo Eiris, acteur mondial de premier plan de l'évaluation ESG

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE : MCO) annonce, ce jour, sa prise de
participation majoritaire dans Vigeo Eiris, leader mondial en matière
d’analyses, de données et d’évaluations au regard des critères
environnementaux, sociaux et de gouvernance (ESG). Cette acquisition
s’inscrit dans l’objectif de Moody’s de promouvoir l’usage de standards
à l’échelle mondiale auprès des acteurs de marché.
Fort d’une expertise et d’un portefeuille de produits reposant sur des
évaluations et une vaste base de données ESG, Vigeo Eiris propose de
l’analyse spécialisée et des outils d’accompagnement à la
décision pour des investissements éthiques et en faveur d’une croissance
soutenable.
Vigeo Eiris poursuivra ses activités sous son nom propre, conservera son
siège social à Paris et constituera une filiale de Moody's Investors
Service.
Cette acquisition résulte de la prise en considération de
l’importance croissante des critères ESG pour les émetteurs,
investisseurs, contreparties et autres acteurs face à des marchés
financiers, et autres parties prenantes, qui aspirent à des standards
précis et objectifs pour décrypter et évaluer ces facteurs.
« Véritable pionnier dans ce domaine, Vigeo Eiris a introduit davantage
de transparence et contribué à sensibiliser les professionnels des
marchés aux enjeux ESG et de développement durable tout en démontrant sa
capacité à innover et à se développer pour répondre à des besoins
croissants d’information vis-à-vis de ces problématiques », a déclaré
Myriam Durand, Responsable mondiale des évaluations pour Moody’s
Investors Service. « La prise de participation majoritaire de Moody’s
dans Vigeo Eiris va permettre de développer davantage l’offre
existante en matière d’évaluation des risques ESG, en mettant à
disposition des acteurs de marché un référentiel mondial, au regard de
ces critères, pour les accompagner dans leurs décisions d’investissement
».
« Cette acquisition réaffirme l’importance des évaluations ESG pour les
acteurs de marché. Nous nous réjouissons de cette collaboration
avec Moody's qui va permettre à nos clients d’accéder, à travers nos
évaluations, analyses et données, à une offre très exhaustive sur les
risques liés au développement durable », a indiqué Nicole Notat,
Présidente de Vigeo Eiris.
À travers cette acquisition, Moody’s réitère son engagement en faveur
d’un renforcement de la transparence en matière d’ESG mais aussi sa
volonté d’instituer des standards dans ce domaine.
Pour plus d’informations quant à la manière dont Moody’s appréhende les
critères ESG, veuillez vous rendre sur le site esg.moodys.io.
Les modalités de l’opération n’ont pas été communiquées et seront sans
incidence significative sur les résultats financiers de Moody’s.
À PROPOS DE MOODY’S CORPORATION
Acteur incontournable pour les marchés financiers internationaux,
Moody’s contribue à travers ses notations de crédit, analyses et
solutions à la transparence et l'intégration des marchés financiers.
Cotée à la Bourse de New York (NYSE : MCO), Moody’s Corporation est la
société-mère de Moody’s Investors Service qui délivre des notations de
crédit et produit de la recherche sur différents instruments de dette,
et de Moody's Analytics qui propose notamment des solutions logicielles
de pointe en termes de gestion du risque mais aussi des services de
conseil ciblés, de la recherche crédit et des analyses économiques. Avec
près de 13 100 collaborateurs dans le monde et une présence dans 42
pays, Moody’s Corporation a réalisé en 2018 un chiffre d’affaires
de 4,2 milliards de dollars. Pour plus de précisions, nous vous invitons
à vous rendre sur www.moodys.com.
