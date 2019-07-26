Connexion
MRM

(MRM)
MRM : Mise à disposition du Rapport Financier Semestriel

26/07/2019 | 07:29

Communiqué information réglementée
Press release regulated information

  • Publication du rapport financier semestriel
  • Publication of the half-year financial report

Paris, le 26 juillet 2019

MRM annonce ce jour avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier semestriel relatif au premier semestre 2019.

Il est consultable sur le site Internet de la Société : www.mrminvest.com, dans la rubrique « Finance – Information financière - Informations réglementées ».

Ce document intègre le rapport semestriel d’activité, les états financiers consolidés semestriels résumés, le rapport des Commissaires aux comptes sur l’information financière semestrielle ainsi que l’attestation du responsable du rapport financier semestriel.

Paris, 26 July 2019

MRM announces the public release and the filing with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers of its 2019 half-year financial report (French version only).

It is available on the company’s website: www.mrminvest.com, under the heading “Finance – Financial information – AMF Regulated information”.

This document includes the half-year activity report, the half-year consolidated financial statements, the report of statutory auditors on the half-year financial information and the certification by the person responsible for the half-year financial report.

Pour plus d’informations :
For more information:

MRM
5, avenue Kleber
75795 Paris Cedex 16
France
T +33 (0)1 58 44 70 00
relation_finances@mrminvest.com


 

Pièce jointe

Données financières (EUR)
CA 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Résultat net 2018 -
Dette 2018 -
Rendement 2018 -
PER 2018 -
PER 2019 -
Capi. / CA2018 -
Capi. / CA2019 -
Capitalisation 57,5 M
Consensus
 
Recommandation moyenne -
Nombre d'Analystes
Objectif de cours Moyen
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,32  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut -
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -
Ecart / Objectif Bas -
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Jacques Blanchard Chief Executive Officer, Director & IR Contact
Francois de Varenne Chairman
Marine Pattin Director-Finance & Investor Relations Contact
Gérard Aubert Independent Director
Brigitte Gauthier-Darcet Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MRM-6.38%64
EQUINIX INC39.12%41 235
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.5.89%23 501
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION9.26%21 685
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES23.97%16 242
WP CAREY INC29.91%14 479
