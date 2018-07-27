Connexion
MRM : annonce la publication de son rapport financier semestriel 2018

27/07/2018 | 07:30

Communiqué information réglementée
Press release regulated information

  • Publication du rapport financier semestriel
  • Publication of the half-year financial report

Paris, le 27 juillet 2018

MRM annonce ce jour avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier semestriel relatif au premier semestre 2018.

Il est consultable sur le site Internet de la Société : www.mrminvest.com, dans la rubrique « Finance - Information financière - Informations réglementées ».

Ce document intègre le rapport semestriel d'activité, les états financiers consolidés semestriels résumés, le rapport des Commissaires aux comptes sur l'information financière semestrielle ainsi que l'attestation du responsable du rapport financier semestriel.

Paris, 27 July 2018

MRM announces the public release and the filing with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers of its 2018 half year financial report (French version only).

It is available on the company's website: www.mrminvest.com, under the heading "Finance - Financial information - AMF Regulated information".

This document includes the half year activity report, the half year consolidated financial statements, the report of statutory auditors on the half year financial information and the certification by the person responsible for the half year financial report.

Pour plus d'informations :
For more information:

MRM
5, avenue Kleber
75795 Paris Cedex 16
France
T +33 (0)1 58 44 70 00
relation_finances@mrminvest.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: MRM via Globenewswire
