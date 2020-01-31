Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCE L'objectif de gestion du compartiment, sur un horizon de placement recommandé supérieur à 5 ans, est de surperformer l'indicateur de référence MSCI World.

Performances du fonds : Multimgrs Actions Internationales-DWS C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 27-02-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -3.43% -6.06% -2.36% +8.17% +11.62% +20.87% +182.42% Catégorie -1.51% -4.31% -0.17% 8.5% 15.59% 32.05% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Multimgrs Actions Internationales-DWS C -3.43% 20.87% NC 9M EUR 0.8% Multimgrs Actions Internationales-DWS P -3.61% 16.59% NC 0M EUR 2%

