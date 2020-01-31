Connexion
Multimgrs Actions Internationales-DWS C       QS0002113E00

MULTIMGRS ACTIONS INTERNATIONALES-DWS C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 27/02
28.24 EUR   -3.00%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCE
L'objectif de gestion du compartiment, sur un horizon de placement recommandé supérieur à 5 ans, est de surperformer l'indicateur de référence MSCI World.
Performances du fonds : Multimgrs Actions Internationales-DWS C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 27-02-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -3.43% -6.06% -2.36% +8.17% +11.62% +20.87% +182.42%
Catégorie -1.51% -4.31% -0.17% 8.5% 15.59% 32.05% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Multimgrs Actions Internationales-DWS C-3.43%20.87%NC9M EUR0.8%
Multimgrs Actions Internationales-DWS P-3.61%16.59%NC0M EUR2%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions International Gdes Cap. Croissance
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
3 Banken Aktien-Dachfonds T-2.95%27.17%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Nachhaltigkeitsfonds I (T)-5.46%15.73%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Nachhaltigkeitsfonds T-5.55%16.47%NC0 M EUR
AB Concntr Glbl Eq AR EUR Inc-6.05%36.51%NC0 M EUR
AB Concntr Glbl Eq I EUR Acc-5.96%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AB Sustainable Glb Tmtc S EUR Acc-1.95%38.92%NC0 M EUR
AB Sustainable Glb Tmtc S1 EUR-2.13%36.04%NC0 M EUR
Abante Equity Managers A EUR-2.27%6.35%NC0 M EUR
Abante Equity Managers B EUR-2.42%-7.39%NC0 M EUR
Abante Equity Managers C EUR-2.28%6.05%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Gestion
Société de gestion BNP Paribas Asset Management France
Date de création 06-10-2008

Gérant Depuis
CHARLES METOUKSON 01-01-2014
Jean-Baptiste Simoen 08-03-2018
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 06-10-2008
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCPE
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Actions International Gdes Cap. Croissance
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark MSCI World NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 9 M EUR au 31-01-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 31-01-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 11.85%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.93
Performance moyenne 3 ans 20.87%
