|Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCE
L'objectif de gestion du compartiment, sur un horizon de placement recommandé supérieur à 5 ans, est de surperformer l'indicateur de référence MSCI World.
|Performances du fonds : Multimgrs Actions Internationales-DWS C
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 27-02-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-3.43%
|-6.06%
|-2.36%
|+8.17%
|+11.62%
|+20.87%
|+182.42%
|Catégorie
-1.51%
-4.31%
-0.17%
8.5%
15.59%
32.05%
-
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|06-10-2008
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCPE
Catégorie AMF
Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions International Gdes Cap. Croissance
Zone d'investissement
|Global
Benchmark
|MSCI World NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|9 M EUR au 31-01-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|BNP Paribas Securities Services
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|11.85%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.93
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|20.87%