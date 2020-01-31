|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCE
L'objectif de gestion est de favoriser, sur une période minimum de 5 ans, l'investissement dans des entreprises qui respectent les critères de responsabilité sociale et d'être investi à au minimum à 90 % sur les marchés d'actions de la zone euro. Le compartiment cherche à avoir une performance égale à l'indicateur de référence EURO STOXX.
|
|Performances du fonds : Multipar Actions S.R.
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 27-02-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-6.45%
|-5%
|-6.17%
|+3.5%
|+6.35%
|+9.18%
|+153.71%
|Catégorie
|
-5.11%
|
-4.88%
|
-4.18%
|
5.22%
|
7.67%
|
11.9%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Zone Euro Grandes Cap.
|
|
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|31-03-2003
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCPE
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions de la zone Euro
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Zone Euro Grandes Cap.
|
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
|
Benchmark
|EURO STOXX NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|278 M EUR au 31-01-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|BNP Paribas Securities Services
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|11.5%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.51
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|9.18%