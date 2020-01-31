Connexion
MULTIPAR ACTIONS S.R.
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 27/02
25.37 EUR   -3.03%
Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCE
L'objectif de gestion est de favoriser, sur une période minimum de 5 ans, l'investissement dans des entreprises qui respectent les critères de responsabilité sociale et d'être investi à au minimum à 90 % sur les marchés d'actions de la zone euro. Le compartiment cherche à avoir une performance égale à l'indicateur de référence EURO STOXX.
Performances du fonds : Multipar Actions S.R.
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 27-02-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -6.45% -5% -6.17% +3.5% +6.35% +9.18% +153.71%
Catégorie -5.11% -4.88% -4.18% 5.22% 7.67% 11.9% -
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion BNP Paribas Asset Management France
Date de création 31-03-2003

Gérant Depuis
Martina Jung 03-06-2019
Olivier Rudigoz 20-08-2019
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 31-03-2003
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCPE
Catégorie AMF Actions de la zone Euro
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Zone Euro Grandes Cap.
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark EURO STOXX NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 278 M EUR au 31-01-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 31-01-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 11.5%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.51
Performance moyenne 3 ans 9.18%
