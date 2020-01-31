Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCE L'objectif de gestion est de favoriser, sur une période minimum de 5 ans, l'investissement dans des entreprises qui respectent les critères de responsabilité sociale et d'être investi à au minimum à 90 % sur les marchés d'actions de la zone euro. Le compartiment cherche à avoir une performance égale à l'indicateur de référence EURO STOXX.

Performances du fonds : Multipar Actions S.R.

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 27-02-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -6.45% -5% -6.17% +3.5% +6.35% +9.18% +153.71% Catégorie -5.11% -4.88% -4.18% 5.22% 7.67% 11.9% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.