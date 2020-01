Stratégie du fonds géré par NEUBERGER BERMAN EUROPE LTD Achieve an attractive level of risk adjusted total return (income plus capital appreciation) from local currencies and local interest rates of Emerging Market Countries.

Performances du fonds : Neuberger Berman EM Dbt LclCcy EUR A Acc

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-01-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +0.34% +3.63% +3.88% +2.2% +6.76% +8.47% -11.6% Catégorie 6.56% 0.84% 6.81% 6.37% 12.04% 15.66% -

Exposition par type d'actif au 30-11-2019 Long Court Nets Obligations 167.98% 74.37% 93.61% Liquidités 126.87% 121.32% 5.55% Autres 0.85% 0% 0.85%

