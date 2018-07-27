Connexion
NRJ : Availability of the 2018 first half-year financial report

27/07/2018 | 18:19

Availability of the 2018 First Half-Year financial report (Rapport financier semestriel - Only in French version)

In accordance with the provisions of the General Regulations of AMF, we inform you that the 2018 first half-year financial report is available on the company's website www.nrjgroup.fr (section Finances - publications financières - rapports financiers).

Paris,

July 27, 2018.

NRJ GROUP

A public limited company with capital of 781.076,21

Head office : 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris 332 036 128 RCS PARIS

La Sté NRJ Group SA a publié ce contenu, le 27 juillet 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le27 juillet 2018 16:18:01 UTC.

Données financières (€)
CA 2018 370 M
EBIT 2018 29,5 M
Résultat net 2018 21,6 M
Trésorerie 2018 192 M
Rendement 2018 2,08%
PER 2018 30,00
PER 2019 28,64
VE / CA 2018 1,26x
VE / CA 2019 1,22x
Capitalisation 659 M
Tendances analyse technique NRJ GROUP
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,0 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 31%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Jean-Paul Baudecroux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-François Moinard MD-Finance & International Activities
Jérôme Gallot Independent Director
Antoine Marie Remi Giscard-d'Estaing Independent Director
Vibeke Anna Röstorp Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NRJ GROUP-7.89%767
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)5.58%165 297
COMCAST CORPORATION-13.23%153 787
SKY49.70%33 956
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP20.98%25 471
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE5.29%25 471
