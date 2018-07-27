NRJ : Availability of the 2018 first half-year financial report

Availability of the 2018 First Half-Year financial report (Rapport financier semestriel - Only in French version)

In accordance with the provisions of the General Regulations of AMF, we inform you that the 2018 first half-year financial report is available on the company's website www.nrjgroup.fr (section Finances - publications financières - rapports financiers).

Paris,

July 27, 2018.

NRJ GROUP

A public limited company with capital of 781.076,21 €

Head office : 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris 332 036 128 RCS PARIS