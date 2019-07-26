Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  NRJ Group    NRG   FR0000121691

NRJ GROUP

(NRG)
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurRecommandations des analystes

NRJ : Availability of the 2019 first half-year financial report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
26/07/2019 | 16:45

Availability of the 2019 First Half-Year financial report (Rapport financier semestriel - Only in French version)

In accordance with the provisions of the General Regulations of AMF, we inform you that the 2019 first half-year financial report is available on the company's website www.nrjgroup.fr(section Finances - publications financières - rapports financiers).

Paris,

July 26, 2019

NRJ GROUP

A public limited company with capital of 781.076,21 €

Head office : 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris

332 036 128 RCS PARIS

La Sté NRJ Group SA a publié ce contenu, le 26 juillet 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le26 juillet 2019 14:44:10 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur NRJ GROUP
16:45NRJ : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2019
PU
16:45NRJ : Availability of the 2019 first half-year financial report
PU
25/07NRJ : Avis résultats semestriels 2019
PU
10/07NRJ : Audience Médiamat'Thématik décembre 2018-juin 2019
PU
01/07NRJ : audiences médiamat juin 2019
PU
03/06NRJ : audiences médiamat mai 2019
PU
03/06NRJ : compte rendu AGM 15.05.2019
PU
03/06NRJ GROUP : Détachement de dividende
FA
28/05NRJ : résultat des votes AGM 15 MAI 2019
PU
13/05France-Macron annonce un fonds de 225 mls pour les industries créatives
RE
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur NRJ GROUP
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (EUR)
CA 2019 400 M
EBIT 2019 33,9 M
Résultat net 2019 22,6 M
Trésorerie 2019 227 M
Rendement 2019 2,52%
PER 2019 22,7x
PER 2020 20,8x
VE / CA2019 0,83x
VE / CA2020 0,76x
Capitalisation 560 M
Graphique NRJ GROUP
Durée : Période :
NRJ Group : Graphique analyse technique NRJ Group | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NRJ GROUP
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,00  €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 7,14  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 82,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 54,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 26,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Jean-Paul Baudecroux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-François Moinard MD-Finance & International Activities
Jérôme Gallot Independent Director
Antoine Marie Remi Giscard-d'Estaing Independent Director
Vibeke Anna Röstorp Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NRJ GROUP-3.77%625
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)30.61%257 735
COMCAST CORPORATION31.01%202 475
CBS CORPORATION17.52%19 256
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP9.13%12 882
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE24.53%8 943
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et vwd Group
Audience certifiée par