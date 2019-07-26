NRJ : Availability of the 2019 first half-year financial report

Availability of the 2019 First Half-Year financial report (Rapport financier semestriel - Only in French version)
In accordance with the provisions of the General Regulations of AMF, we inform you that the 2019 first half-year financial report is available on the company's website www.nrjgroup.fr(section Finances - publications financières - rapports financiers).
Paris,
July 26, 2019
NRJ GROUP
A public limited company with capital of 781.076,21 €
Head office : 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris
332 036 128 RCS PARIS
La Sté NRJ Group SA a publié ce contenu, le 26 juillet 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le26 juillet 2019 14:44:10 UTC.