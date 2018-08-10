Connexion
NRJ : Monthly declaration of voting rights July 2018

10/08/2018 | 13:24

Paris, August 10, 2018

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (A.M.F))

Declaration of the total number of voting rights and the number of Capital shares of a company whose shares are traded on a regulated market (Eurolist)

Declarer

Société NRJ GROUP 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris

Number of Capital shares

78 107 621

Actual Number of voting rights

143 531 346

Theoretical Number of voting rights (including rights of own capital and treasury shares)

144 202 315

Date

07/31/2018

NRJ GROUP

A public limited company with capital of 781.076,21

Head office : 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris 332 036 128 RCS Paris

La Sté NRJ Group SA a publié ce contenu, le 10 août 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le10 août 2018 11:23:05 UTC.

