NRJ : Monthly declaration of voting rights October 2018

Paris, November 12, 2018
MONTHLY DECLARATION OF VOTING RIGHTS
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (A.M.F))
Declaration of the total number of voting rights and the number of Capital shares of a company whose shares are traded on a regulated market (Eurolist)
|
Declarer
|
Société NRJ GROUP 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris
|
Number of Capital shares
|
78 107 621
|
Actual Number of voting rights
|
143 524 122
|
Theoretical Number of voting rights (including rights of own capital and treasury shares)
|
144 202 325
|
Date
|
10/31/2018
NRJ GROUP
A public limited company with capital of 781.076,21 €
Head office : 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris 332 036 128 RCS Paris
