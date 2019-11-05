Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  NRJ Group    NRG   FR0000121691

NRJ GROUP

(NRG)
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurRecommandations des analystes

NRJ : Monthly declaration of voting rights october 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/11/2019 | 16:56

Paris, November 5, 2019

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (A.M.F))

Declaration of the total number of voting rights and the number of Capital shares of a company whose shares are traded on a regulated market (Eurolist)

Société NRJ GROUP

Declarer

22 rue Boileau

75016 Paris

Number of Capital shares

78 107 621

Actual Number of voting rights

143 503 431

Theoretical Number of voting rights (including rights of own

144 203 605

capital and treasury shares)

Date

10/31/2019

NRJ GROUP

A public limited company with capital of 781.076,21 €

Head office : 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris

332 036 128 RCS Paris

La Sté NRJ Group SA a publié ce contenu, le 05 novembre 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le05 novembre 2019 15:55:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur NRJ GROUP
16:56NRJ : Monthly declaration of voting rights october 2019
PU
04/11NRJ GROUP : nomination d'un nouveau directeur de l'antenne
CF
03/09Face à l'offensive Netflix, la France dépoussière ses règles
RE
02/09NRJ : Audiences Médiamat Août 2019
PU
02/08NRJ : Monthly declaration of voting rights july 2019
PU
30/07NRJ : audiences mediamat juillet 2019
PU
29/07NRJ GROUP : en légère baisse, un analyste revoit sa cible
CF
29/07NRJ GROUP : Oddo BHF corrige sa cible
CF
26/07NRJ : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2019
PU
26/07NRJ : Availability of the 2019 first half-year financial report
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur NRJ GROUP
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (EUR)
CA 2019 397 M
EBIT 2019 29,4 M
Résultat net 2019 21,0 M
Trésorerie 2019 233 M
Rendement 2019 2,73%
PER 2019 23,0x
PER 2020 18,7x
VE / CA2019 0,63x
VE / CA2020 0,58x
Capitalisation 482 M
Graphique NRJ GROUP
Durée : Période :
NRJ Group : Graphique analyse technique NRJ Group | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NRJ GROUP
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,75  €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,22  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 109%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 72,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 36,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Jean-Paul Baudecroux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Boindrieux Deputy Director-Finance
Jérôme Gallot Independent Director
Antoine Marie Remi Giscard-d'Estaing Independent Director
Vibeke Anna Röstorp Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NRJ GROUP-16.17%537
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)21.22%239 439
COMCAST CORPORATION28.90%199 667
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP24.18%14 528
FORMULA ONE GROUP34.01%9 453
RTL GROUP1.58%8 120
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et vwd Group
Audience certifiée par