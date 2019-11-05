NRJ : Monthly declaration of voting rights october 2019

Paris, November 5, 2019
MONTHLY DECLARATION OF VOTING RIGHTS
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (A.M.F))
Declaration of the total number of voting rights and the number of Capital shares of a company whose shares are traded on a regulated market (Eurolist)
|
|
Société NRJ GROUP
|
Declarer
|
22 rue Boileau
|
|
75016 Paris
|
|
|
Number of Capital shares
|
78 107 621
|
|
|
Actual Number of voting rights
|
143 503 431
|
|
|
Theoretical Number of voting rights (including rights of own
|
144 203 605
|
capital and treasury shares)
|
|
|
|
Date
|
10/31/2019
|
|
NRJ GROUP
A public limited company with capital of 781.076,21 €
Head office : 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris
332 036 128 RCS Paris
