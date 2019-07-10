Octopus Robots : Octopus Robots lauréat du concours MHP accelerator 2.0

Organisé par le groupe ukrainien MHP, Radar Tech / Unit City et Agrohub, le concours MHP accelerator 2.0 vise à identifier, booster et intégrer des technologies innovantes dans le secteur agroalimentaire en Ukraine.

Octopus Robots figure parmi les 5 lauréats ayant remporté le concours sur 300 candidats inscrits.

A ce titre, Octopus Robots bénéficie du soutien d'experts pour le déploiement de son activité en Ukraine et obtient son sésame pour être référencée par le groupe volailler MHP.



[EN] Octopus Robots winner of the MHP accelerator 2.0 competition.

Organised by the Ukrainian MHP group, Radar Tech / Unit City and Agrohub, the MHP accelerator 2.0 competition aims to identify, boost and include innovating technology in the Ukrainian agri-food sector.

Octopus Robots is one of the 5 winners of the competition for which 300 candidates were competing.

As a winner, Octopus robots benefits from expert support to deploy its activity in Ukraine and obtains its pass to be referenced by the MHP poultry group.



[DE] Auszeichnung für Octopus Robots beim Wettbewerb MHP accelerator 2.0.

Das Ziel des von der ukrainischen MHP-Gruppe, Radar Tech / Unit City und Agrohub veranstalteten Wettbewerbs MHP accelerator 2.0 ist die Identifizierung, Förderung und Integrierung innovativer Technologien im Lebensmittelsektor in der Ukraine.

Octopus Robots gehört zu den 5 Preisträgern, die unter den 300 angemeldeten Bewerbern ausgezeichnet wurden.

Dadurch erhält Octopus Robots Unterstützung von Experten beim Ausbau seiner Aktivitäten in der Ukraine und seine „Eintrittskarte“ zur Listung als Lieferant des Geflügelkonzerns MHP.

Information réglementée

Informations privilégiées :

- Autres communiqués Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF :

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-59307-actus-0-100719-laureat-du-concours-mhp-accelerator.pdf Informations privilégiées :- Autres communiquésCommuniqué intégral et original au format PDF :

© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2019 ActusNews