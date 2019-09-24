Octopus Robots : Octopus Robots remporte le concours MHP Accelerator 2.0

Organisé par le groupe ukrainien MHP, Radar Tech / Unit City et Agrohub, le concours MHP accelerator 2.0 vise à identifier, booster et intégrer des technologies innovantes dans le secteur agroalimentaire en Ukraine.

A l'annonce des résultats lors de la cérémonie du 5 septembre, Octopus Robots confirme faire partie des lauréats du concours MHP accelerator 2.0

Grâce à cette victoire, Octopus Robots bénéficiera du soutien d'experts pour le déploiement de son activité en Ukraine et obtient son sésame pour être référencée par le groupe volailler MHP.



[EN]Octopus Robots wins the MHP accelerator 2.0. competition



Organized by the Ukrainian group MHP, Radar Tech / Unit City and Agrohub, the MHP accelerator 2.0 competition aims to identify, boost and integrate innovative technologies in the agri-food sector in Ukraine. At the announcement of the results during the ceremony of September 5, Octopus Robots confirms to be part of the winners of MHP accelerator 2.0.

Thanks to this victory, Octopus Robots will benefit from the support of experts for the deployment of its activity in Ukraine and obtains its pass to be referenced by the poultry group MHP.



