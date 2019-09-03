A la demande de l'exécutif d'Aden Group, Octopus Robots s'est rendu récemment à Shangaï d'afin d'étudier les opportunités de coopérations techniques et commerciales sur la zone Asie en générale et en Chine en particulier.

Les deux entités entrevoient un potentiel de synergies important notamment en matière de robotique de service professionnel.



L'AMR (autonomous mobile robot) développé par Octopus Robots se prête à de nombreuses applications dans des secteurs d'activité variés tels que la défense, la surveillance, l'agro-alimentaire et la biosécurité pour n'en citer que quelques-uns.

La robotique est un secteur d'importance stratégique en Chine.

Dans sa politique industrielle Made in China 2025 (MIC 2025), le gouvernement chinois déclare que les industries de la robotique, de l'IA (intelligence artificielle) et de l'automation comptent au nombre des priorités de développement pour réussir la transformation de l'industrie chinoise. La Chine souhaite devenir leader mondial du secteur et admet qu'il lui reste encore du chemin à parcourir.

« Pour la quatrième année consécutive, la Chine se positionne en tant que premier marché mondial pour les robots industriels. En 2016, le volume des ventes avait atteint 90 000 unités, une croissance de 27% par rapport à 2015 et représentant 30% du marché mondial.

Selon la Fédération internationale de la robotique, la Chine est le pays avec le plus de robots industriels en opération depuis 2016. En 2020, il est estimé que la Chine produira 150 000 unités de robots et aura 950 300 robots industriels en opération ». (source : Dezan Shira & Associates, China Briefing).

Octopus Robots entend se positionner dès à présent sur le marché asiatique avec l'aide de partenaires puissants et très bien implantés.

Aden Group est un groupe international basé en Asie depuis plus de 20 ans. Le groupe est spécialisé dans la gestion intégrée d'installations (IFM) pour le compte de nombreuses sociétés cotées au classement Fortune 500.

C'est un champion de l'économie 4.0. qui déploie des technologies intelligentes, d'énergie propre, d'intelligence artificielle et des solutions automatisées.

A titre d'exemple, Aden Group a fondé une Joint-Venture avec Aprolis (filiale du groupe Monnoyeur) spécialisée dans la location d'AGV et de robots en Chine.

Aden Group est présent dans plus de 25 pays et 80 villes rien qu'en Chine. Il emploie 26 000 personnes dans le monde entier.



[EN] Octopus Robots meets the Aden Group executive in Shanghai!

At the request of the Aden Group executive, Octopus Robots recently travelled to Shanghai to look at the opportunities for technical and commercial cooperation in the general Asia zone and China in particular.

The two entities have identified major potential synergy in particular in professional service robotics.

The AMR (autonomous mobile robot) developed by Octopus Robots can be used for many applications in different sectors of activity such as defence, surveillance, agri-food and bio-safety to name just a few.

The robotics sector is strategically important in China.

In its Made in China 2025 (MIC 2025) strategy, the Chinese government declares that the robotics, AI (artificial intelligence) and automation industries are amongst the development priorities to successfully transform Chinese industry. China wants to be the world leader in the sector and admits it still has progress to make.

“For the fourth consecutive year, China is the leading global market for industrial robots. In 2016, sales had reached 90,000 units, a 27% increase on 2015, representing 30% of the global market.

According to the International Robotics Federation, China is the country with the most operational industrial robots since 2016. In 2020, the estimates are that China will produce 150,000 robot units and will have 950,000 operational industrial robots”. (source: Dezan Shira & Associates, China Briefing).

Octopus Robots intends to position itself on the Asian market now, with the help of powerful and well established partners.

Aden Group is an international group based in Asia for over 20 years. The group is specialised in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) for many Fortune 500 companies.

It is an Economy 4.0 champion that deploys smart technology, clean energy, artificial intelligence and automated solutions.

For example, Aden Group created a joint venture with Aprolis (subsidiary of the Monnoyeur Group) specialised in the rental of AGVs and robots in China.

Aden Group is present in over 25 countries and 80 cities in China alone. It employs 26,000 people worldwide.

[DE] Treffen zwischen Octopus Robots und der Aden Group in Schanghai!

Auf Wunsch der Aden-Group begaben sich Repräsentanten von Octopus Robots kürzlich nach Schanghai, um die Möglichkeiten der technischen und kommerziellen Zusammenarbeit in Asien im Allgemeinen und China im Besonderen zu untersuchen.

Beide Unternehmen sehen vor allem in der professionellen Servicerobotik ein hohes Synergiepotenzial.

Der von Octopus Robots entwickelte AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robot) eignet sich für zahlreiche Anwendungen in unterschiedlichsten Tätigkeitsbereichen, wie z.B. in den Sektoren der Verteidigung, Überwachung, der Nahrungsmittelindustrie oder auch der Biosicherheit, um nur einige zu nennen.

Die Robotik ist ein strategisch wichtiger Sektor in China.

Im strategischen Plan „Made in China 2025“ (MIC 2025) erklärt die chinesische Regierung, dass die Entwicklungsschwerpunkte Chinas für einen erfolgreichen industriellen Wandel auf den Bereichen Robotik, KI (Künstliche Intelligenz) und Automatisierung liegen. China will in diesem Bereich weltweit führend werden und räumt ein, dass es noch einen langen Weg vor sich hat.

"Zum vierten Mal in Folge hat sich China als weltweit führender Markt für Industrieroboter positioniert. 2016 erreichte das Absatzvolumen 90.000 Stück, was einem Wachstum von 27% gegenüber 2015 entspricht und 30% des Weltmarktes ausmacht.

Nach Angaben der International Federation of Robotics ist China seit 2016 das Land mit den meisten, eingesetzten Industrierobotern. Bis 2020 wird China schätzungsweise 150.000 Roboter produzieren und 950.300 Industrieroboter in Betrieb haben.“ (Quelle: Dezan Shira & Associates, China Briefing).

Octopus Robots beabsichtigt, sich auf dem asiatischen Markt mit Hilfe starker und sehr gut vernetzter Partner erfolgreich zu positionieren.

Die Aden Group ist eine internationale Gruppe, die seit mehr als 20 Jahren in Asien ansässig ist. Sie ist auf integriertes Facility Management (IFM) spezialisiert und arbeitet vor allem für Unternehmen, die in der Liste der „Fortune 500“ aufgeführt werden.

Sie ist Vorreiter bei der Initiative „Wirtschaft 4.0“, bei der intelligente Technologien, saubere Energie, künstliche Intelligenz und automatisierte Lösungen eingesetzt werden sollen.

So ist die Aden Group beispielsweise ein Joint Venture mit Aprolis (einer Tochtergesellschaft der Gruppe Monnoyeur), einem Spezialisten für die Vermietung von FTF und Robotern in China, eingegangen.

Aden Group ist in mehr als 25 Ländern und allein in China in 80 Städten vertreten. Der Konzern beschäftigt weltweit 26.000 Mitarbeiter.

