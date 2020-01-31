|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par ODDO BHF ASSET MANAGEMENT SAS
Le Fonds a pour objectif d'obtenir une performance supérieure à celle de son indice de référence (90% MSCI SMID France NR calculé dividendes nets réinvestis + 10% EONIA TR) sur un horizon de placement supérieur à 5 ans, tout en prenant en compte des critères ESG.
|Performances du fonds : Oddo BHF Avenir CR-EUR
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-02-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-1.03%
|-3%
|-1.29%
|+7.07%
|+14.2%
|+19.38%
|+2706.98%
|Catégorie
|
-7.98%
|
-6.38%
|
-5.48%
|
-0.41%
|
1.97%
|
-2.98%
|
-
|Indice
|
-7.01%
|-5.11%
|-6.39%
|0.14%
|
2.67%
|
12.12%
|
-
|
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|OUI
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|14-09-1992
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Actions de la zone Euro
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
Zone d'investissement
|France
Benchmark
|-MSCI France SMID NR EUR 90%
-EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 10%
Actifs nets de la part
|715 M EUR au 31-01-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Oddo BHF SCA
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Mazars
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|13.74%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.63
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|19.38%