Stratégie du fonds géré par ODDO BHF ASSET MANAGEMENT SAS Le Fonds a pour objectif d'obtenir une performance supérieure à celle de son indice de référence (90% MSCI SMID France NR calculé dividendes nets réinvestis + 10% EONIA TR) sur un horizon de placement supérieur à 5 ans, tout en prenant en compte des critères ESG.

Performances du fonds : Oddo BHF Avenir CR-EUR

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-02-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -1.03% -3% -1.29% +7.07% +14.2% +19.38% +2706.98% Catégorie -7.98% -6.38% -5.48% -0.41% 1.97% -2.98% - Indice -7.01% -5.11% -6.39% 0.14% 2.67% 12.12% -

