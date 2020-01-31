Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Oddo BHF Avenir CR-EUR       FR0000989899

ODDO BHF AVENIR CR-EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture  - 26/02
4060.66 EUR   -0.22%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par ODDO BHF ASSET MANAGEMENT SAS
Le Fonds a pour objectif d'obtenir une performance supérieure à celle de son indice de référence (90% MSCI SMID France NR calculé dividendes nets réinvestis + 10% EONIA TR) sur un horizon de placement supérieur à 5 ans, tout en prenant en compte des critères ESG.
Performances du fonds : Oddo BHF Avenir CR-EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-02-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -1.03% -3% -1.29% +7.07% +14.2% +19.38% +2706.98%
Catégorie -7.98% -6.38% -5.48% -0.41% 1.97% -2.98% -
Indice -7.01% -5.11% -6.39% 0.14% 2.67% 12.12% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Oddo BHF Avenir GC-EUR-0.91%22.02%42M EUR0.9%
Oddo BHF Avenir CN-EUR-0.90%22.00%36M EUR0.9%
Oddo BHF Avenir DN-EUR-0.81%0.00%NC1M EUR0.9%
Oddo BHF Avenir CR-EUR-1.03%19.38%715M EUR1.8%
Oddo BHF Avenir DR-EUR-1.03%19.39%31M EUR1.8%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
AAZ Challenger3.51%-5.48%NC4 M EUR
AAZ Spécial2.11%5.42%NC13 M EUR
ACA PME PEA-5.02%4.29%NC3 M EUR
Actys 1 A/I-2.77%-16.48%NC23 M EUR
Aesope Actions Françaises-2.49%9.81%NC23 M EUR
Afer-Flore A/I-2.20%-5.26%NC100 M EUR
Agressor-6.94%-15.65%NC0 M EUR
AIS Mandarine Entrepreneurs I0.40%6.73%NC5 M EUR
AIS Mandarine Entrepreneurs P0.19%3.43%NC82 M EUR
Amilton Small Caps I-0.45%10.27%NC24 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Oddo BHF Asset Management SAS
Date de création 14-09-1992

Gérant Depuis
Pascal Riegis 01-07-2003
Sébastien Maillard 01-07-2003
Grégory Deschamps 01-07-2003
Frédéric Doussard 01-07-2003
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 14-09-1992
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions de la zone Euro
Catégorie Morningstar Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
Zone d'investissement France
Benchmark -MSCI France SMID NR EUR 90%
-EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 10%
Actifs nets de la part 715 M EUR au 31-01-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Oddo BHF SCA
Commisaire aux comptes Mazars
Volatilité au 31-01-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 13.74%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.63
Performance moyenne 3 ans 19.38%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group