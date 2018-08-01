Connexion
FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF

01/08/2018 | 18:01

FINANCIERE  DE  L'ODET

Raison sociale de l'émetteur :
Financière de l'Odet
Société Anonyme
Capital : 105 375 840 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué Gabéric
056 801 046 RCS Quimper

                                                                          

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 juillet 2018 :

 

Total actions émises

  		6 585 990
 

Total droits de vote

  		10 240 370
 

Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

  		7 899 291

Le 1er août 2018

 

Correspondance à adresser :
Tour Bolloré - 31-32, Quai de Dion-Bouton - F 92811 Puteaux cedex
Tél. : 01 46 96 44 33 - Fax : 01 46 96 44 22 - Internet : www.bollore.com
Siège social : Odet - F 29500 Ergué Gabéric - S.A. au capital de 105 375 840 Euros -
056 801 046 R.C.S. Quimper - TVA FR49 056 801 046



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FINANCIERE DE L'ODET via Globenewswire
