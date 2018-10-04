FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF

FINANCIERE DE L'ODET

Raison sociale de l'émetteur :

Financière de l'Odet

Société Anonyme

Capital : 105 375 840 Euros

Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué Gabéric

056 801 046 RCS Quimper

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 30 septembre 2018 :





Total actions émises



6 585 990



Total droits de vote



10 240 359



Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée



7 899 280

Le 4 octobre 2018

