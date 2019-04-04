Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Odet (Financière de l')    ODET   FR0000062234

ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L')

(ODET)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 16:20

FINANCIERE  DE  L’ODET

Raison sociale de l’émetteur :
Financière de l’Odet
Société Anonyme
Capital : 105 375 840 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué Gabéric
056 801 046 RCS Quimper

                                                                          

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 mars 2019 :

 

Total actions émises

 		6 585 990
 

Total droits de vote

 		10 240 306
 

Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

 		7 899 227

Le 4 avril 2019


Correspondance à adresser :
Tour Bolloré – 31-32, Quai de Dion-Bouton – F 92811 Puteaux cedex
Tél. : 01 46 96 44 33 – Fax : 01 46 96 44 22 – Internet : www.bollore.com
Siège social : Odet – F 29500 Ergué Gabéric – S.A. au capital de 105 375 840 Euros –
056 801 046 R.C.S. Quimper – TVA FR49 056 801 046

Pièce jointe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L')
16:20FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement g..
GL
06/03FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement gen..
GL
14/02FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Chiffre d'affaires 2018
GL
07/02FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement gen..
GL
08/01FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement gen..
GL
2018FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement gen..
GL
2018FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Information financière du troisième trimestre 2018
GL
2018FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement gen..
GL
2018FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement gen..
GL
2018ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L') : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
Plus d'actualités
Graphique ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L')
Durée : Période :
Odet (Financière de l') : Graphique analyse technique Odet (Financière de l') | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L')
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Cyrille Bolloré Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Marie Claude Bolloré Chairman
Cédric de Bailliencourt Vice Chairman, CFO & Deputy CEO
Hubert Fabri Independent Director
Marc Bebon Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L')7.79%0
VIVENDI23.59%37 872
BOLLORÉ18.57%13 404
VIACOM14.20%11 909
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.19.25%6 805
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.2.93%6 557
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data
Audience certifiée par