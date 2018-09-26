Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Odet (Financière de l')    ODET   FR0000062234

ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L') (ODET)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : mise en ligne du rapport financier semestriel 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
26/09/2018 | 18:49

26 septembre 2018

FINANCIÈRE DE L'ODET

Mise en ligne du rapport financier semestriel 2018

Le rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018 de Financière de l'Odet a été mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site Internet de la société à l'adresse http://www.financiere-odet.com.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FINANCIERE DE L'ODET via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L')
18:49FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : mise en ligne du rapport financier semestriel 2018
GL
31/08FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Résultats du premier semestre 2018
GL
01/08FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement gen..
GL
31/07ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L') : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
05/07FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement gen..
GL
07/06ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L') : Détachement de dividende final
FA
06/06FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement gen..
GL
01/06ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L') : Compte-rendu de l'Assemblée générale
CO
31/05ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L') : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
17/05FINANCIERE DE L'ODET : Information financière du premier trimestre 2018
GL
Plus d'actualités
Graphique ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L')
Durée : Période :
Odet (Financière de l') : Graphique analyse technique Odet (Financière de l') | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L')
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Cyrille Bolloré Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Marie Claude Bolloré Chairman
Cédric de Bailliencourt Vice Chairman, CFO & Deputy CEO
Hubert Fabri Independent Director
Marc Bebon Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L')-16.22%0
3M COMPANY-10.51%123 564
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL7.96%122 947
SIEMENS-4.40%111 553
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-35.42%97 948
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-13.99%48 127
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
264 819 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.