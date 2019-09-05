Connexion
ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L')

(ODET)
Odet Financiere de l' : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF

05/09/2019 | 16:45

FINANCIERE DE L'ODET


Raison sociale de l’émetteur :
Financière de l’Odet
Société Anonyme
Capital : 105 375 840 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué Gabéric
056 801 046 RCS Quimper

           

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 août 2019 :

 

Total actions émises

 		6 585 990
 

Total droits de vote

 		10 240 352
 

Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

 		7 899 273

Le 5 septembre 2019

Correspondance à adresser : Tour Bolloré – 31-32, quai de Dion Bouton – F 92811 Puteaux cedex
Tél. : 01 46 96 44 33 – Fax : 01 46 96 44 22 – Internet : www.financiere-odet.com
Siège social : Odet – F 29500 Ergué-Gabéric – S.A. au capital de 105.375.840 Euros – 056 801 046 R.C.S. Quimper – FR 49 056 801 046

Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Cyrille Bolloré Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Marie Claude Bolloré Chairman
Cédric de Bailliencourt Vice Chairman, CFO & Deputy CEO
Hubert Fabri Independent Director
Marc Bebon Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ODET (FINANCIÈRE DE L')-7.79%3 435
VIVENDI19.03%34 046
BOLLORÉ9.03%12 295
VIACOM-3.42%10 109
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-1.50%6 138
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-7.16%5 584
