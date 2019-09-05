Odet Financiere de l' : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L'ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF

FINANCIERE DE L'ODET
Raison sociale de l’émetteur :
Financière de l’Odet
Société Anonyme
Capital : 105 375 840 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué Gabéric
056 801 046 RCS Quimper
DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS
La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 août 2019 :
|
Total actions émises
|6 585 990
|
Total droits de vote
|10 240 352
|
Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée
|7 899 273
Le 5 septembre 2019
