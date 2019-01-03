Orange : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société Orange à Rothschild Martin Maurel, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité à la date du 31 décembre 2018 :



· 0 titre

· 131.892.356,21 euros

Il est rappelé qu'au 30 juin 2018, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :



· 0 titre

· 131.043.965,96 euros

Contacts presse: +33 1 44 44 93 93



Tom Wright, tom.wright@orange.com

Olivier Emberger, olivier.emberger@orange.com





