Orange    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE (ORA)
Orange : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité

03/01/2019 | 10:53

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société Orange à Rothschild Martin Maurel, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité à la date du 31 décembre 2018 :

·         0 titre
·         131.892.356,21 euros

Il est rappelé qu'au 30 juin 2018, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

·         0 titre
·         131.043.965,96 euros

Contacts presse: +33 1 44 44 93 93

Tom Wright, tom.wright@orange.com
Olivier Emberger, olivier.emberger@orange.com




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Orange via Globenewswire
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 41 241 M
EBIT 2018 5 796 M
Résultat net 2018 2 696 M
Dette 2018 25 961 M
Rendement 2018 4,97%
PER 2018 13,86
PER 2019 12,66
VE / CA 2018 1,54x
VE / CA 2019 1,51x
Capitalisation 37 493 M
Graphique ORANGE
Durée : Période :
Orange : Graphique analyse technique Orange | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ORANGE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Objectif de cours Moyen 17,1 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández CFO, Deputy CEO-Finance & Strategy
Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière Senior EVP-Innovation, Marketing & Technology
Charles-Henri Filippi Lead Independent Director
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ORANGE-0.42%42 620
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.00%231 475
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP0.00%81 787
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM0.00%80 212
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%49 588
TELEFONICA0.91%43 710
