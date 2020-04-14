Orchestra Premaman : 2020-04-14 Press Release Change to the financial calendar

April 14, 2020

CHANGE TO THE FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Due to various parties' availability issues related to the COVID-19 crisis, the Orchestra-Prémaman Group will publish its Q4 2019/2020 revenue on 23 April 2020, after the markets close, rather than on the initially scheduled date of 14 April 2020.

Next Meeting

2019/2020 fourth quarter Revenue: April 23th, 2020 after SE closing

