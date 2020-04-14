Connexion
Orchestra Premaman : 2020-04-14 Press Release Change to the financial calendar

14/04/2020 | 18:01

April 14, 2020

CHANGE TO THE FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Due to various parties' availability issues related to the COVID-19 crisis, the Orchestra-Prémaman Group will publish its Q4 2019/2020 revenue on 23 April 2020, after the markets close, rather than on the initially scheduled date of 14 April 2020.

Next Meeting

2019/2020 fourth quarter Revenue: April 23th, 2020 after SE closing

Contacts :

ACTIFIN - Stéphane RUIZ - 01 56 88 11 15 - sruiz@actifin.fr

ACTIFIN - Victoire DEMEESTERE - 01 56 88 11 24 - vdemeestere@actifin.fr

ACTIFIN PRESSE - Isabelle Dray - 01 56 88 11 29 - idray@actifin.fr

ORCHESTRA-PREMAMAN

A public limited company with capital of €12,159,825Headquarter: 200 avenue des Tamaris, Zac

Saint Antoine, 34130 Saint-Aunès.Registration n°: 398 471 565 in the Montpellier Trade and

Companies Register

Page | 1

La Sté Orchestra-Prémaman SA a publié ce contenu, le 14 avril 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le14 avril 2020 16:00:17 UTC.

