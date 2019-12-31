|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LUXEMBOURG
The Fund seeks to increase the value of its assets over the medium term by investing in shares issued by worldwide companies that engage in energy transition. Energy transition themes include, but are not limited to, renewable & transitional energy, energy efficiency, sustainable transport, green building and infrastructure. The investment team applies also BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT's Responsible Investment Policy, which takes into account Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria in the investments of the Fund. It is actively managed and as such may invest in securities that are not included in the index which is MSCI AC World (EUR) NR. Income are systematically reinvested. Investors are able to redeem on a daily basis (on Luxembourg bank business days).
|Performances du fonds : BNP Paribas Energy Transition C C
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 03-02-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+1.11%
|-0.02%
|+9.54%
|+7.98%
|-6.95%
|-23.41%
|+91.11%
|Catégorie
|
0.5%
|
0.07%
|
6.47%
|
10.23%
|
21.75%
|
30.13%
|
-
|Indice
|
1.28%
|0.53%
|5.81%
|10.68%
|
22.5%
|
34.59%
|
-
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|17-05-2013
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Fonds étrangers
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Secteur Ecologie
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Benchmark
|MSCI World/Energy 10/40 NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|42 M EUR au 31-12-2019
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|BNP Paribas Securities Services (Lux)
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|21.75%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.37
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-23.41%