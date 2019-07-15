Peugeot : Agenda economique du lundi 15 juillet

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
Marchés fermés au Japon
PEKIN :
- PIB / T2
- Production industrielle, investissement, ventes au détail / juin
- Prix immobiliers / juin
WASHINGTON :
- 14h30 Indice manufacturier "Empire State" / juillet
SOCIÉTÉS :
PARIS :
- 08h00 Groupe PSA / résultats commerciaux du S1
NEW YORK :
- Citigroup / résultats du S1
