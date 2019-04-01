Connexion
Peugeot : Total number of voting rights and shares

01/04/2019

Author : CMF

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES AT THE END OF

EACH CALENDAR MONTH

Issued

Par

Number of

Number of voting rights

2019

Capital

Value

Shares

Total exercisable

Total theoretical

December 30

November 30

October 31

September 30

August 31

July 29

June 30

May 31

May 23

April 30

March 31

€ 904,828,213

€ 1

904,828,213

1,134,566,434

1,145,882,169

February 28

€ 904,828,213

€ 1

904,828,213

1,134,604,647

1,145,920,382

January 31

€ 904,828,213

€ 1

904,828,213

1,134,706,227

1,146,021,962

La Sté Peugeot SA a publié ce contenu, le 01 avril 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le01 avril 2019 14:54:18 UTC.

Données financières (€)
CA 2019 76 473 M
EBIT 2019 5 341 M
Résultat net 2019 3 379 M
Trésorerie 2019 9 974 M
Rendement 2019 4,42%
PER 2019 6,04
PER 2020 5,64
VE / CA 2019 0,13x
VE / CA 2020 0,11x
Capitalisation 19 671 M
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Henri Philippe Reichstul Member-Supervisory Board
Marie-Hélène Peugeot-Roncoroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PEUGEOT16.60%22 065
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP4.97%190 885
VOLKSWAGEN1.01%80 485
DAIMLER AG13.81%62 702
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION10.91%52 292
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-2.76%50 113
