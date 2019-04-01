Peugeot : Total number of voting rights and shares
01/04/2019 | 16:55
Author : CMF
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES AT THE END OF
EACH CALENDAR MONTH
Issued
Par
Number of
Number of voting rights
2019
Capital
Value
Shares
Total exercisable
Total theoretical
December 30
November 30
October 31
September 30
August 31
July 29
June 30
May 31
May 23
April 30
March 31
€ 904,828,213
€ 1
904,828,213
1,134,566,434
1,145,882,169
February 28
€ 904,828,213
€ 1
904,828,213
1,134,604,647
1,145,920,382
January 31
€ 904,828,213
€ 1
904,828,213
1,134,706,227
1,146,021,962
